Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves to return on 1-year, 2-way deal

TAMPA — The Lightning continued to shore up their forward depth on Friday, re-signing former second-round pick Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced.

Goncalves, 23, made his NHL debut this past season, playing two games in mid-January. He averaged 9:58 of ice time and did not register a point. Had he not re-signed, he would have become a restricted free agent.

Goncalves led AHL Syracuse in points (58) and assists (45) in 69 regular-season games in 2023-24. He had one goal and six points in seven Calder Cup playoff games. Over three full seasons with the Crunch, Goncalves has averaged 14 goals and 48 points.

The Lightning currently have just 10 forwards under NHL contracts for next season, with the team hoping to re-sign captain Steven Stamkos to make 11. Still, the organizational forward depth will be tested. Besides Stamkos, Anthony Duclair, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson can become unrestricted free agents.

The team re-signed Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way deal earlier this week but lost Waltteri Merela for next season as he signed to play in Switzerland. Non-roster forwards Cole Koepke and Alex Barre-Boulet are slated to become unrestricted free agents. Felix Robert can become a restricted free agent.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.