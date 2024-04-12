How the Lightning take positives out of shootout loss to Senators

TAMPA — There isn’t much for the Lightning to play for these last few games of the regular season. Tampa Bay has clinched a postseason spot and can’t expect much movement in its playoff positioning.

So its final games are about staying healthy, preparing for the postseason and seeing if Nikita Kucherov can finish the season with some pretty rare accomplishments.

The Senators beat the Lightning 3-2 in a shootout Thursday night at Amalie Arena in a game the Lightning (44-27-8) could shrug off.

“These are different games to play,” coach Jon Cooper said. “Every game means something in some different way. At times, it’s a team sport, and that’s what we’re driven by. But (at) times there’s individual stuff going on, and it probably takes a little bit more focus in the last couple of games.

“But listen, we gave up two goals (Thursday). We had our chances to score, we didn’t. A lot of good things came out of it.”

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal of the night and then beat backup goalie Matt Tomkins for the only goal in the shootout to win it. Ottawa won three of the four games against the Lightning this season, and both games at Amalie Arena.

The Senators are already eliminated from the postseason and are just playing out the schedule. The Lightning have more to play for.

Here are four observations from Tampa Bay’s loss.

Kucherov is close

Kucherov assisted on both Lightning goals, giving him 141 points on the season, four more than Colorado center Nate MacKinnon. With three games remaining, Kucherov is two assists shy of becoming only the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 in a season.

He would join Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89) and Bobby Orr (1970-71).

“I feel like I’ve been watching that all year long,” said forward Conor Sheary, who had one of the Lightning goals. “I think it’s nice to be on the receiving end of one of those and contribute, but all over the ice (Kucherov) just makes those passes. He’s got that many points for a reason.”

Kucherov’s first assist was on a spin-o-rama pass back to Sheary in the slot for the Lightning’s first goal 9:45 into the first period. He fed Brayden Point for his second assist — and Point’s 45th goal of the season — roughly three minutes later.

Penalty kill

The Lightning had to kill off four penalties, including 65 seconds of a 5-on-3. Cooper said that was the biggest thing from the loss that will help them prepare for the high-pressure penalty kills they will face in the playoffs.

“That was a big part of it,” Cooper said. “They got through some big moments when we needed to, so that was a good thing.”

The Lightning’s penalty kill went into the game ranked fifth in the NHL with an 82.88 success rate.

Heck of an introduction

Tomkins made his fifth career start in the NHL, but the Lightning’s 29-year-old backup goaltender made his first start at Amalie Arena.

“(Tomkins) was great,” Cooper said.

Tomkins made 25 saves, including three dramatic stops in overtime.

Tomkins, the backup while Jonas Johansson is out with a lower-body injury, got special treatment at the morning skate: Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up the starter’s goal to him.

“It was really weird to see a ‘Vasy’ in the other net, because even when he doesn’t play, he’s always in his net,” Cooper said. “But he gave it up to ‘Tom’ for (Thursday). Which is why Vasy is awesome. But (it’s) pretty cool for Tom to be able to get a home game in.”

A tough loss

One difficult thing the Lightning had to deal with was forward Tyler Motte leaving with an injury after taking a slap shot off his right ankle/foot area. He did not return. Defenseman Erik Cernak, who left after taking a shot to his foot, did return.

“That’s the one difficult thing. … You’re trying to get through these games healthy, and to see guys go down is tough,” Cooper said. “It was a good thing that (Cernak) got to come back, but Motte couldn’t.

“So hopefully we’ll wait and see.”

In other injury news, forward Anthony Duclair missed the game with what the team called a stomach thing.

