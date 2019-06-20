Lightning players didn't enjoy Kenan Thompson's jab at the NHL Awards

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the NHL Awards on Wednesday weren't too thrilled about the shot they took from host Kenan Thompson. (Twitter//@PeteBlackburn)

It’s been said that time heals all wounds.

When it comes to what the Tampa Bay Lightning endured in April, though, it appears they may need a little bit more time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following arguably the most dominant regular season in the salary cap era — one in which they put together a record of 62-16-4 for 128 points to run away with the Presidents’ Trophy and posted an unfathomable goal differential of +103 — the Lightning were swept in the opening round of the postseason by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It was a story that had jaws in the hockey world slowly dropping to the ground as it unfolded. Who would think one of the best teams in recent memory would fall from grace so quickly?

And who would have thought Kenan Thompson, the host of the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, would use their misfortune as an opportunity to take a cheeky jab at the Lightning during his opening monologue?

The reactions from the players killed me pic.twitter.com/XQCUeUqA9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 20, 2019

That’s a gutty joke by the SNL cast member, and while most of the audience had a good giggle, Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman and head coach Jon Cooper sure didn’t look to be having a good time when the camera cut to them.

If anything, their reaction only added to the humour.

You know who did enjoy the joke, though? Nick Foligno.

While members of the Bolts were reminded of their playoff misery, Columbus' Nick Foligno was loving his life at the NHL Awards. (Twitter//@PeteBlackburn)

The captain of the Blue Jackets was seated right behind Cooper and flashed an enormous grin after Thompson’s punchline.

And no, Nick, nobody blames you for that genuine response.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports