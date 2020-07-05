Lightning places Cup Series start at Indianapolis on hold

The start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was placed on hold because of inclement weather.

A series of lightning strikes in the vicinity pushed back pre-race ceremonies for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (NBC/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio, SiriusXM) at the historic 2.5-mile track. Each nearby strike sets the clock on a 30-minute delay until conditions can clear.

UPDATE: NASCAR gave the all-clear signal shortly before 5 p.m. ET, and a new green-flag time of 5:19 p.m. ET was posted.

When the race gets underway, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford will lead the 40-car field to the green flag. Logano gained the first starting spot by a Thursday draw for position among groups in the team owner points standings. Kevin Harvick, the defending race winner, will start 11th.

Jimmie Johnson will miss this race after self reporting a positive COVID-19 test and Justin Allgaier will fill in on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Kurt Busch will make his 700th Cup Series start when the green flag flies.

