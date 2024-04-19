Lightning-Panthers dates announced for entire first-round series

TAMPA — The dates for the Lightning’s first-round playoff meeting with the Panthers are set.

As had been announced announced Wednesday, Game 1 will be played Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise and broadcast nationally on ESPN. Game 2 will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Sunrise and shown on ESPN2 nationally.

The series then moves to Amalie Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday, April 25, and Saturday, April 27, respectively. Game 3 will be a 7 p.m. start and Game 4 will begin at 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcast nationally on TBS and live streamed on MAX. Game 4 will also be shown on TruTV.

If necessary, Game 5 will be Monday, April 29 in Sunrise, Game 6 on May 1 in Tampa and Game 7 on May 4 in Sunrise. Times and national TV info for those games will be announced at a later date.

All Lightning first-round games also will be shown locally on the team’s regional TV rights-holder, Bally Sports Sun.

Watch parties

While the Lightning are on the road, fans can gather locally for Game 1 at Sparkman Wharf and for Game 2 at Midtown Tampa.

Plaza parties

For $5, fans without tickets to playoff home games can attend the Thunder Alley viewing party outside Amalie Arena. Tickets to reserve spots go on sale at noon Friday.

For more info on events during the playoffs, visit here.

