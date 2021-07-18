Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

  • 1/5

    Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

  • 2/5

    Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

  • 3/5

    Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

  • 5/5

    Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mari Faiello, Tampa Bay Times
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of hockey’s tenets is that defense wins championships. That seems to be part of the Lightning’s mentality ahead of Wednesday’s expansion draft.

The Lightning, coming off their second straight Stanley Cup title, opted to shield their defensive core from the Seattle Kraken, who begin play next season, and leave key veteran forwards exposed on their list of players protected in the draft that was released Sunday. Players with a no-move clause automatically made the protected list unless they agreed to waive it.

The Lightning’s protected players are forwards Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov (no-move clause), Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos (no-move clause); defensemen Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman (no-move clause), Ryan McDonagh and Mikhail Sergachev; and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (no-move clause).

Teams had two options for making their protected list: a combination of seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or eight skaters regardless of position and a goaltender. The Lightning went with the latter.

The unprotected include forwards Tyler Johnson, Yanni Gourde, Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat, rookie Ross Colton, Mathieu Joseph and three-time Stanley Cup winner Pat Maroon; and defensemen Cal Foote and Jan Rutta.

Here’s what may make some of the forwards attractive to the Kraken:

Yanni Gourde

Much of the identity of the Lightning’s gritty third line, which has paid dividends the past two years in the postseason, started with Gourde, who finished his sixth season with the Lightning with 17 goals with 19 assists in the regular season and seven playoff points (six goals).

Gourde adds value on special teams, too, on the second power-play unit and stepping in on the second penalty-kill unit as needed.

“You just can’t get enough Yanni Gourdes in your lineup,” linemate Blake Coleman said during the postseason.

Tyler Johnson

Johnson could be an attractive choice for Seattle given he’s a Spokane, Wash., native and can play center and wing.

Last offseason, Johnson’s name again was thrown around in trade talks as the Lightning looked for ways to become salary cap compliant. He has a cap hit of $5 million through 2023-24.

Nikita Kucherov’s hip surgery and trades to acquire injured-player contracts allowed the Lightning to become cap compliant through the use of the long-term injured reserve list, and Johnson stayed.

Then Johnson was put on waivers just before the season opener so the Lightning could be cap compliant on opening night. He wasn’t claimed.

With a rehabilitating Kucherov out for the regular season, Johnson had six goals and 14 assists, both career lows for a full season, while often centering the fourth line and logging significant time on the second power-play unit.

He assisted on the game-opening goal against the Panthers in a 4-0 Game 6 win that clinched a second-round playoff berth for the Lightning. He had four playoff goals total and three assists.

Alex Killorn

The Lightning’s longest-tenured player, Killorn, drafted in 2007 (a year before Stamkos), doesn’t bring the high-powered scoring that Kucherov and Point do, but his value in the locker room can’t be overstated.

In 2019-20, Killorn had a career-high 49 points (26 goals). In this year’s abbreviated regular season, he had 33 points (15 goals). He added eight goals and nine assists in the playoffs.Killorn played on the team’s top power-play unit and even logged some shorthanded minutes on the second penalty-kill unit. He skated on the second line with Cirelli and Stamkos, too.

Killorn skated on the second line with Cirelli and Stamkos, played on the top power-play unit and even logged some minutes on the second penalty-kill unit.

After breaking his fibula blocking a shot in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final against the Canadiens, Killorn had a rod inserted three days later and was skating by the weekend in an effort to return to the series. He didn’t.

Ondrej Palat

Palat often flies under the radar skating on the top line with Point and Kucherov. His simple style of play doesn’t always make headlines, but his consistency has kept him as a notable top-six forward over the years.

In his ninth year with the Lightning, Palat had one of the best seasons of his career this year, scoring 15 goals and getting 31 assists for 46 points in the regular season, second on the team to Point’s 48 points. He contributed another 13 points (five goals) in the postseason.

Palat’s effectiveness on the power play also makes him a valuable target for Seattle. He averaged the third-highest time on ice per game among forwards on the power play at 3 minutes, 12 seconds, behind Stamkos (3:37) and Point (3:24).

Other notable players left exposed from around the league

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times will commemorate the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Pre-order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Rangers acquire rights to Barclay Goodrow from Lightning

    The New York Rangers acquired the free agent rights to forward Barclay Goodrow from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Lightning lose Barclay Goodrow in trade with New York Rangers

    TAMPA —The Jeep is moving on. The Lightning on Saturday traded forward Barclay Goodrow’s rights to the Rangers for a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft as teams worked to finalize their protection lists and other deals in advance of Wednesday’s expansion draft for the Kraken. Goodrow, acquired near the trade deadline last season, can be an unrestricted free agent July 28. New York has ...

  • Hershey head coach leaves to become assistant coach of the Maple Leafs

    Spencer Carbery is headed to the NHL as an assistant coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Christina Aguilera Meets Brass With Brass, Performing With L.A. Phil at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

    “Her voice — it’s just like butter,” said a patron of the Hollywood Bowl Friday night, using the familiar “SNL”-derived description of Barbra Streisand’s voice and applying it to the weekend’s headliner, Christina Aguilera. Not to critique the critiques of esteemed season ticket-holders, but this comparison seemed exactly wrong. Aguilera’s voice is not like butter; […]

  • Charlo, Castano battle to draw in super welterweight showdown

    Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano fought to a draw Saturday, denying either a historic victory that would have crowned one of them the first four belt undisputed champion in boxing's super welterweight division.

  • Mullen says post-election chaos within Trump White House "incredibly disturbing"

    New reporting suggests Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley believed former President Trump might stage a coup to try to stay in power. Admiral Mark Mullen, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses his fears of the politicization of the military.

  • Nightengale's Notebook: After hot start pushed off the inevitable, Chicago Cubs' sell-off may be upon us

    The Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series, three division titles and reached the postseason in five of the past six seasons, are waving the white flag.

  • Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront. Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance. Tesla's CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although "there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term."

  • Under darkness, Almirola pulls off shocker at New Hampshire

    Aric Almirola carried the weight of a winless season while chasing a playoff berth that seemed implausible for a driver buried deep in the standings on a Stewart-Haas Racing program that had yet to take a checkered flag. With darkness falling at New Hampshire, Almirola saw his season suddenly come into focus. Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, a vital boost for SHR, Ford and another shakeup of the NASCAR playoff picture.

  • Can the Knicks find the next Kevin Huerter in the draft? | The Putback with Ian Begley

    On a bonus segment from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY’s NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Book Richardson to discuss who the Knicks could possibly target in the 2021 NBA Draft. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Britney Calls Out Her Sister And Dad In Another Scathing Post

    Britney Spears is back for another round of dragging her fam, and it’s a doozy After years of alleged forced silence, Britney Spears sets the record straight. First came the bombshell conservatorship hearing where Spears asked the judge to remove the legal framework that’s been in place for 13 years. Then came a series of []

  • Veteran Celtics guard Marcus Smart drops a spot in recent 2014 NBA re-draft

    The Flower Mound native got a slight demerit in this new re-draft.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Canadiens' Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

    After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Carey Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Price could become the face of the NHL's 32nd franchise if general manager Ron Francis and his staff decide to take on one of the biggest contracts in hockey.

  • Kraken expansion draft: Best bargains, interesting players available

    Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.

  • Open Championship payout: Collin Morikawa collects career-best $2.07 million

    Collin Morikawa collected the biggest winner's check of his young career Sunday at Royal St. George's.

  • How much money each player earned at the British Open

    It pays to play well in major championships.

  • Brooks Koepka shoots 65, thinks back-door top 10 sucks at British Open

    After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James courtside for Game 5 of Finals

    LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.

  • Runner-up Spieth laments 'dumb mistakes' that cost him British Open

    Runner-up Jordan Spieth was left to contemplate what might have been after a "couple of really dumb mistakes" thwarted his chances of a second British Open title.