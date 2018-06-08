Lightning open as early favorites to win 2019 Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals haven’t even had their Stanley Cup parade yet and not one trade or free agent signing has been made, but we still have the (very) early odds on the 2019 Stanley Cup via the folks at Bovada.

Opening at the top of the list: The Tampa Bay Lightning at 9/1.

The Lightning make sense as an early favorite given that they were in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final this season (the third time in four years they advanced as far as the NHL’s final four teams) and will be returning pretty much everybody from that team.

Right after the Lightning on the list are the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets, all at 10/1.

The Capitals, who could potentially lose their top defenseman this summer (and maybe even their coach?) open as 14/1 favorites, behind all of the aforementioned teams as well as the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins (both of which open at 11/1).

The biggest long shot at this moment? The Ottawa Senators at 100/1 and … well … that seems just about right given the way the 2017-18 season went for them and the very real possibility that their best player, Erik Karlsson, is playing for somebody else.

Here are the complete odds, via Bovada.

Tampa Bay Lightning — 9/1

Boston Bruins — 10/1

Toronto Maple Leafs — 10/1

Vegas Golden Knights –10/1

Winnipeg Jets — 10/1

Nashville Predators — 11/1

Pittsburgh Penguins — 11/1

Washington Capitals — 14/1

Edmonton Oilers — 18/1

Anaheim Ducks — 22/1

Chicago Blackhawks — 22/1

Columbus Blue Jackets — 25/1

Dallas Stars — 25/1

Calgary Flames — 28/1

Philadelphia Flyers — 28/1

Los Angeles Kings — 30/1

Minnesota Wild — 30/1

San Jose Sharks — 30/1

Colorado Avalanche — 40/1

Florida Panthers — 40/1

New Jersey Devils — 40/1

St. Louis Blues — 40/1

Montreal Canadiens — 50/1

Carolina Hurricanes — 60/1

New York Islanders — 60/1

Story Continues

Buffalo Sabres — 66/1

New York Rangers — 70/1

Detroit Red Wings — 75/1

Arizona Coyotes — 80/1

Vancouver Canucks — 80/1

Ottawa Senators — 100/1

Related

What will Capitals roster look like next season?

After improbable debut, where do the Golden Knights go in year two?

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.