Lightning move one win from tying NHL mark

Alex Killorn scored the go-ahead goal at 14:12 of the third period, and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Thursday night to move closer to NHL history.

If the Lightning (61-16-4, 126 points) can win at Boston on Saturday in their regular-season finale, they would equal the record of 62 wins for a season set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.

Killorn notched his 18th goal of the season from the right circle on a pass from the left circle by Steven Stamkos as the Lightning took advantage of a Maple Leafs turnover.

Stamkos also scored a goal to match his career best for a season at 97 points.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 40th goal into an empty net at 19:05 of the third period for the Lightning.

Ryan McDonagh added two assists for Tampa Bay.

Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves while Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

Marner scored his 26th goal of the season from the left circle at 4:41 of the first period. The shot followed a short neutral-zone pass from Zach Hyman that started an odd-man rush with John Tavares on the right side. Marner began the play when he interrupted a Lightning attempt at the Maple Leafs' blue line and knocked the puck to center ice.

The Maple Leafs had the first power play of the game when Braydon Coburn called for hooking at 5:17 of the second period. However, 20 seconds later, the Lightning scored their 11th short-handed goal of the season. McDonagh knocked the puck out of the Lightning zone to Stamkos, who notched his 44th goal of the season from the slot.

During the Maple Leafs' second power play of the second period, the Lightning nearly scored again. Lightning center Anthony Cirelli rang a shot off the post.

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25 after missing 18 games because of back issues.

Toronto was without defenseman Jake Muzzin (illness) and center Nazem Kadri (maintenance).

The Lightning were still without defenseman Victor Hedman (upper-body injury). Center J.T. Miller was a healthy scratch for Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media