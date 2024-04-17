Lightning take losing streak into home matchup against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-10, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-29-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lightning -130, Maple Leafs +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to break a three-game slide when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay is 44-29-8 overall and 11-9-5 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning serve 11 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Toronto has gone 46-25-10 overall with an 11-11-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are ninth in NHL play serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 43 goals with 99 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 69 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body), Tyler Motte: day to day (lower body), Jonas Johansson: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Max Domi: out (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.