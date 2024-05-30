Lightning’s Jon Cooper to join ‘NHL on TNT’ studio broadcast Friday

TAMPA — Lightning coach Jon Cooper will serve as a guest studio analyst for Friday night’s “NHL on TNT” broadcast of Game 5 of the Western Conference final between Edmonton and Dallas.

Cooper has established himself as a true friend of the program. He joined the TNT studio crew last postseason as a guest analyst for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final between Florida and Carolina.

In addition, Cooper’s engaging interviews with TNT made him the crew’s selection for this season’s Mr. TNT award. The honor goes to the player or coach who brings the most personality on and off the ice as determined by the “NHL on TNT” studio crew.

Cooper will be a part of a six-man studio desk alongside analysts Wayne Gretzky (a close personal friend of Cooper’s), Hendrik Lundqvist, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette and host Liam McHugh.

Coverage on TNT will start at 7:30 p.m.. prior to the 8:40 puck drop in Dallas. The game, including the studio portions, also be streamed on Max.

The series between the Oilers and Stars is tied at two games apiece.