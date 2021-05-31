Lightning-Hurricanes playoff opener strikes a different tone

RALEIGH, N.C. — The start of the second round of the playoffs had a different feel for the Lightning.

For the first time this postseason, there weren’t post-whistle scrums, roughing penalties or misconducts. It was the typical penalties that broke up the flow — high-sticking, interference, cross-checking and tripping.

Even though it’s only been one game, the Lightning can already tell there’s a different tone to the series than they experienced in the first round against the Panthers, when the teams combined for 210 penalty minutes (98 for the Lightning).

“I think in a lot of those situations, it seemed like Florida was instigating it,” Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. “Carolina’s not doing that. I think they understand they don’t want to get into a battle where they’re doing things like that: taking penalties, putting us on the power play and potentially us putting them on the power play. I think they’re pretty confident in their five-on-five game. They just want to play.”

The Lightning and Hurricanes combined for 16 penalty minutes (10 for Tampa Bay) in Game 1. One of the most physical exchanges came when Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov was called for cross-checking Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn in the corner moments after McGinn appeared to interfere with Kucherov.

Otherwise, it was business as usual.

“I think it was still pretty physical,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said after the Lightning’s 2-1 win. “I think it was just a little more between the whistles and ... maybe the stuff after the whistle makes (playing) look not as physical, but there’s battles going on all over the ice. They do a great job competing, so we have to continue to have that high compete level.”

Cernak, Savard absent from practice

Before the Lightning took the ice for practice Monday afternoon at PNC Center, defenseman Erik Cernak peeked out of the tunnel dressed in shorts and a T-shirt holding a stick.

Cernak, who left Sunday’s game late in the second period after being sandwiched between two Hurricanes players against the boards, didn’t practice Monday. But Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Cernak and defenseman David Savard, who missed Game 1 with a lower-body injury, were both progressing.

“I’ll have a little bit more concrete (information Tuesday),” Cooper said.

After Cernak’s exit, the Lightning played more than a period without two of their primary right-shot defensemen. Veteran Luke Schenn drew in and played 8:17, while top left-shot defenseman Victor Hedman and McDonagh logged 27:36 and 25:13 of ice time, respectively.

Fredrik Claesson was paired with McDonagh at practice on Monday.

Cooper said some players had maintenance days on Monday, which explained the absences of forward Blake Coleman and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Carolina’s approach to Vasilevskiy: keep pounding

A day after his team put 38 shots on goal and had 69 shots overall against Vasilevskiy and came away with just one goal, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he has faith that Carolina can break through against the Lightning goaltender.

“It’s funny,” Brind’Amour said. “I remember the days (seeing) Dominik Hasek basically just dominate, but it didn’t ever get in your head. You just keep trying. It’s when you don’t get opportunities when it gets in your head. If you’re getting your chances, you’re feeling, okay, eventually we’ll get something.”

The Hurricanes averaged 32 shots against Vasilevskiy in seven regular-season meetings, the most by any team this season. Vasilevskiy allowed 2.14 goals per game against Carolina, which isn’t much, but was his third-highest goals against average (Florida, 3.36 and Columbus, 3.02) against any team.

“We know he’s good,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s one of their aces, and you’ve just got to keep trying and keep pounding the rock, and eventually you break it down. That’s the mindset we have to have.”

