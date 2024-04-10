Lightning host the Senators after Stamkos' hat trick

Ottawa Senators (34-40-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Ottawa Senators after Steven Stamkos recorded a hat trick in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tampa Bay has gone 44-27-7 overall with an 11-8-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have committed 314 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Ottawa is 34-40-4 overall and 12-9-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in league play.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Senators won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 44 goals and 42 assists for the Lightning. Stamkos has scored 12 goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has scored 18 goals with 52 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body), Jonas Johansson: day to day (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Senators: Angus Crookshank: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: day to day (upper-body), Travis Hamonic: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.