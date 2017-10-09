Lightning hope to hold onto hats vs. Caps' Ovechkin

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning, already tested plenty on defense while allowing eight goals in splitting two games with the Florida Panthers, have a much bigger challenge ahead Monday night at Amalie Arena.

The Washington Capitals (2-0-0) come to town, led by star Alex Ovechkin, who has scored seven goals in the team's first two games. Ovechkin registered hat tricks against the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.

No other player in the league notched more than four goals in the first week of the season, and Ovechkin has scored more goals than 21 NHL teams.

"Ultimately, in this league, if you want to be a playoff team, you can't be giving up four goals a night, and that's what we're doing right now," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

"If it wasn't for the heroic play of our goaltending, it could have been worse. Learn from this, and if players want to continue to play the way they want to play, it's going to be tough for us."

The Lightning (1-1-0) are carrying eight defensemen to open the season, which means two are inactive each night as they figure out the best combinations. Andrej Sustr and Jake Dotchin are both minus-2 after two games, Anton Stralman, who is plus-3, ranks second behind All-Star Victor Hedman in ice time.

Tampa Bay scored eight goals in its first two games, getting two goals each from Brayden Point, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat. Star Steven Stamkos is still seeking his first goal of the season, though he has three assists.

"They definitely would be the favorite for me in the other division," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said Sunday of the Lightning. "They had a horrible season in terms of injuries and never could pile up a long winning streak until really the end, and it was a little too late.