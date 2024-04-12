Lightning forward Tyler Motte day-to-day after taking blocked shot

TAMPA — Forward Tyler Motte, who has been an instrumental part of the Lightning’s penalty kill success, is day-to-day with a lower body injury, coach Jon Cooper said following Friday morning’s practice.

Motte, who left Thursday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa in the second period after taking a slap shot off his right foot/ankle area, didn’t skate Friday and isn’t expected to play in the Lightning’s road game Saturday against the Capitals.

The injury to Motte, who walked out of Amalie Arena on Friday morning with a slight limp, isn’t expected to prevent him from being available for the beginning of the playoffs, expected to start a week from Saturday.

With a postseason berth clinched and just three games remaining in the regular season, the Lightning could give Motte extra time to recover.

Motte was a late-offseason free-agent signing, inking a one-year, $800,000 contract in September. He has been a valuable addition, playing the wing on the fourth line and occasionally filling in at center on the third line.

He’s paired with Luke Glendening, another veteran offseason signing, to become one of the Lightning’s penalty killing forward pair. The Lightning’s PK ranks fifth in the league with a 83.2% success rate and is 49-for-53 (94.2%) over Tampa Bay’s last 17 games.

Two of Motte’s six goals this season were game-winning scores, and his 97 hits rank sixth on the team despite missing 10 games due to injury earlier in the season.

Motte’s absence likely means more PK time for center Nick Paul, who has been the fifth forward when the Lightning are shorthanded.

