Here’s how Lightning fans can get BOGO Chipotle ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of Chipotle and the Tampa Bay Lightning can get in on a special deal ahead of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The popular Mexican-inspire chain is bringing back their “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” program which offers a buy-one-get-one deal for dine-in customers who buy an entreé, according to a press release.

Burrito lovers can get in on the deal anytime after 3 p.m. on Monday, April 22 by wearing your Tampa Bay Lightning jersey.

The BOGO deal is limited to five free menu items per check, with each free item requiring the purchase of an entreé item of greater or equal price. Customers must redeem the offer in the restaurant and be wearing the jersey.

“As a brand that appreciates the unmatched passion of the hockey community, we take great pride in fueling the sport’s spirited fans and top athletes with our real food,” Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle said in the release.

Chipotle became the official Mexican-themed restaurant of the NHL in November 2021 and is the brand’s largest sponsorship to date.

