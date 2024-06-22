Lightning to face Thunder in Grand Final

Defending champions Loughborough Lightning will face four-time winners Manchester Thunder in the Netball Super League Grand Final.

In a repeat of last year's final, Lightning again defeated London Pulse, winning 59-47 in their semi-final on Saturday.

Pulse beat Lightning twice during the regular season, but the lead Lightning built during the second and third quarters proved enough to return them to the Super League showpiece.

Uganda goal shooter Mary Cholhok scored 47 for Lightning at a conversion rate of 96%.

Earlier, Thunder - who beat Lightning in the 2022 final - won 63-54 at home to Severn Stars.

The hosts made a flying start to lead 32-23 at half-time, before the Stars got back within three during the third quarter.

But Thunder's reinforcements helped them hold on during the final quarter, with Paige Reed finishing as their leading scorer with 30 goals at 94%.

The Grand Final will take place at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Saturday, 29 June.