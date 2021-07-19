Lightning extend affiliation with ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears

The Orlando Solar Bears will continue to be the Lightning’s ECHL (“AA”) affiliate for the next two seasons, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Monday.

The Lightning’s relationship with the Solar Bears began at the start of the 2018-19 season. To date, 22 players have appeared with the Solar Bears and the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

“We are extremely grateful for our affiliation with the Solar Bears,” BriseBois said in a release. “(President) Chris Heller, (head coach and general manager) Drake Berehowsky and the entire organization provide a world class environment for our players to develop in a winning culture while also growing the game in the Sunshine State.”

The Lightning will play one of their preseason games against the Florida Panthers Oct. 5 at Amway Center, home of the Solar Bears and the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

Tickets for the preseason game will go on sale to the general public at a date to be announced. Season ticket holders for the Lightning, Solar Bears and Magic will have the chance for an exclusive presale.

This will be the fourth time in franchise history the Lightning play at the Amway Center and the team’s eighth showing in Orlando overall.

The Lightning last played at Amway Center on Sept. 27, 2018, beating the Panthers 6-2.

