Lightning eliminate Islanders in OT, will face Stars in Stanley Cup Final

After six hard-fought games, the Tampa Bay Lightning are off to the Stanley Cup Final.

Anthony Cirelli was the overtime hero, scoring 13 minutes and 18 seconds into the first overtime period to win Game 6 against the New York Islanders, 2-1.

Tampa Bay will face Dallas in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 begins 7:30 PM EST on Saturday.

New York’s Devon Toews opened the scoring in the first period, before Victor Hedman levelled for the Lightning, notching his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Cirelli, who briefly left the game due to injury before returning, worked his way to the front of the net and tapped in a Barclay Goodrow pass for the series-winning goal.

For the Lightning, this has been a season-long march to the Final. Tampa Bay recorded 128 points during the regular season in 2018-19, only to be stunned in four games by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay has played the entire postseason without captain Steven Stamkos, who is still working his way back from injury.

Although the Stars elected not to touch the Clarence Campbell Bowl, the Lightning aren’t bothered by a little superstition.





The @TBLightning are not afraid to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy. 👀#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/zrG0RMLAhv — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 18, 2020

