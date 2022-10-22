Lightning edge Panthers in overtime

SUNRISE — Brayden Point’s celebration said this was not your average goal.

After redirecting Nikita Kucherov’s shot into the back of the net Friday night, giving the Lightning the tying goal in the waning minutes against the Panthers, Point exalted, swinging his right arm into the air emphatically as his teammates gathered around him.

Yes, every trip to FLA Live Arena offers a chance to write another chapter to the budding Sunshine State rivalry. These teams don’t like each other, and they seem to bring out the best in one another.

But for the Lightning, Friday night’s 3-2 overtime win wasn’t about their opponent. It was about getting their own game back in check.

Three nights after they blew a 2-1 lead going into the third period in a loss to Philadelphia, the Lightning overcame a 2-1 deficit in typical “Find A Way” fashion.

“We weren’t looking at the score,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It was go out there and play the third with passion and heart and see what happens and I really thought the guys did that. … I just liked our fight in the third and regardless of how the score turned out, that was a step in the right direction for us.”

Point followed his tying goal with 9:29 left in the third with the winner in overtime by capitalizing on a 4-on-3 power play.

Even though it’s early, the Lightning (2-3-0) needed this win after dropping three of their first four games. And they needed a strong finish after being outscored 6-1 in the final period in consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The Lightning entered the night with their fewest points through their first four games since 2008-09.

“It was a good, gutsy effort there in the third,” said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who set a franchise record with his seventh goal, the most through five games to open a season. “That’s what I think our group needed. ... Hopefully this can kick start some momentum for us and we can get some points moving forward here.”

The Lightning entered the third with just one 5-on-5 goal in three games. But an improved faceoff game gave the Lightning more opportunity to score, and on the tying goal, after Point earned an offensive zone faceoff win from the right dot, he went to the front of the net and lifted his stick to signal Nikita Kucherov, who launched a puck from inside the blue line, catching Point’s blade and deflecting in.

Story continues

” ‘Kuch’ sees me there all alone. … He kind of floats it in there for me to tip,” Point said. “That’s just the kind of vision he has.”

After being outshot 18-8 in the first period, including 11-3 in 5-on-5, the Lightning outshot the Panthers 9-6 (and 8-3 in 5-on-5) in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy kept them in the game early, making 17 of his 35 saves in the opening period.

“The big thing for me was shooting the puck,” Cooper said. “It was countless times we passed on shots and so it’s hard to generate offense if you’re not shooting and that was one perfect example. Get it there, the tip and it worked out for us. But there was a lot of build-up to that. I think they earned that goal. But the big thing for us is we’ve got to shoot the puck and that will help us in 5-on-5.”

The Lightning won the special teams game with two man-advantage goals — Stamkos’ first-period goal was his fourth power-play goal in the past three games — and a penalty kill unit that went 5-for-5 on the night. The PK killed off 8:26 of man-advantage time for the Panthers, including a pair of penalties that came 44 seconds apart in the first 10 minutes.

The game was like most recent Lightning-Panthers meetings, fast-paced, tight-checking and full of emotion. Point’s winning goal was set up by a double-minor on Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who made a hard hit on Kucherov into the boards and then hit him while he was on the ground in pain. Tkachuk was given two-minute slashing and roughing penalties. Victor Hedman, who rushed to Kucherov’s aid, received a slashing penalty.

“There’s no doubt there’s there’s some hatred between the two teams from the last couple of years, which is great for hockey and great for our state,” Stamkos said. “Great to play in. It’s competitive games against really, really good teams that have some elite players, some elite goaltending and they’re fun to play in.”

At 2:08 into overtime, Stamkos circled from the near boards to the right dot, drew defenders his way and passed to Point in front of the net. Point took a second to get the puck on his stick, but whipped a shot past Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for the game winner.

It may have been a big win, but there was little time to celebrate. After the game, the Lightning flew back to Tampa to complete a rare road/home back-to-back set for Saturday against the Islanders

“Let’s hope this is a step in the right direction,” Cooper said. “I liked the fight in our game. After the first period, Florida really came out with energy and we held on there. We had those two early kills, which I thought we got momentum out of. But listen, we’ll have another game under our belt by this time (Saturday) night. So we have to kind of forget this one, take the positives out of it and move on.”

