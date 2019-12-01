Lightning delay in 4th quarter at Vanderbilt-Tennessee game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Lightning in the area has caused a second delay in Tennessee’s game with Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The start of Saturday’s game was delayed by 28 minutes due to lightning. More lightning caused the game to be delayed again as Tennessee led 28-10 with 7:38 remaining.

Tennessee is seeking to end the regular season with a five-game winning streak. A victory also would guarantee a winning season for Tennessee after the Volunteers went 4-8 in 2017 and 5-7 in 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vanderbilt is attempting to beat Tennessee for a fourth consecutive season.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25