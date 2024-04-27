Lightning D Sergachev is surprise addition to roster for must-win Game 4 against Panthers

Lightning D Sergachev is surprise addition to roster for must-win Game 4 against Panthers

Video above: Lightning fans gather outside Amalie Arena to cheer on the Bolts as they play the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was a surprise addition to the lineup for a must-win Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night after being out since early February with a broken left leg.

Sergachev had surgery one day after he got hurt during a game at the New York Rangers on Feb. 8.

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2024 NFL Draft picks

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper had said before the playoff series started that the top-four defenseman would miss the matchup. But in his pregame media session, Cooper indicated that some roster decisions would be made after the pregame skate.

Sergachev appeared in 34 regular-season games, picking up two goals and 17 assists.

The Lightning trailed the Panthers 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.