Lightning confident Jonas Johansson can give them ‘a chance to win’

TAMPA — The Lightning rolled the dice this offseason. With Andrei Vasilevskiy more established and no longer in need of a mentor nine seasons into his NHL career, Tampa Bay freed up some cap space by not signing a veteran goaltender back him up.

Now, with Vasilevskiy out for the first two months of the season, the Lightning will quickly see if their gamble on unproven Jonas Johansson will pay off.

Johansson, 28, will start the opener against the Nashville Predators Tuesday at Amalie Arena as Vasilevskiy recovers from back surgery.

“It’s really exciting, and I feel good and I think I’m ready to go,” Johansson said after the final practice of training camp on Monday. “I think the whole team is ready to go, and we’ve had a good preseason. I’m going to build off of that now and start strong.”

Johansson allowed only two goals in three preseason games, stopping 94 of the 96 shots he faced. He impressed his head coach enough to name him the Lightning’s opening-night starter.

“Surprised he hasn’t played more in the NHL to this date,” Jon Cooper said. “Now, in saying that, I do believe goalies develop later, there’s a later development in them, and so maybe this is his time. And everything he’s done before this is to get to this point. So, again, it’s just preseason, so you can’t read too much into it. But he has definitely deserved to be in the net (Tuesday) night.”

It’s been a long road for Johansson, signed to a two-year $1.5 million contract in July, to get to this point.

A third-round pick (61st overall) of Buffalo in the 2014 draft, he had his best season last year with Colorado, going 2-0-0 in three games, including two starts, stopping 68 of 73 shots. His .932 save percentage and 2.1 GAA were the best of his four seasons in the NHL. In 26 games in the AHL in 2022-23, he had a 2.33 GAA and 9.20 save percentage.

Still, he has just 35 NHL games on his resume, going 11-13-4 with a 3.35 goals against average and .886 save percentage while playing for the Avalanche, Sabres and Panthers.

Johansson and Matt Tomkins, who has never played in an NHL regular-season game, are being asked to fill the vacancy in the Lightning net for the next two months while Vasilevskiy, 29, recovers from surgery to repair a herniated disk.

It’s no small task.

Vasilevskiy, the 2019 Vezina and 2021 Conn Smythe trophy winner, anchored the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and ‘21. He is coming off his sixth straight season with at least 30 wins, going 34-22-4 last season.

“Not much really changed for me personally,” Johansson said. “I try to do the same thing as I would whatever would have happened. I just try to practice hard, to play as good as I can when I get the chance.

“You always feel bad for the guy that is injured. It’s never easy, but it’s, I guess, it’s a part of the game, too. So, I’m just being myself and working hard and kind of try to play as best as I can for the team.”

While it’s unfair to ask Johansson or Tomkins to be Vasilevskiy, Cooper is confident the tandem can give the Lightning what they need to win.

“Are they going to stop every puck all year? Clearly no,” Cooper said. “But are they stopping all the ones they need to give our team a chance to win? They most definitely are. And they are a couple of great guys, so that’s been a win for us so far, too.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.