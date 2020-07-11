Lightning in the area has brought out a red flag stoppage of Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR has issued a warning to all team members and others in the track area to seek shelter.

There have been 70 laps completed in the scheduled 150-lap event. Sheldon Creed is listed as the race leader, followed by Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill.

The first two stages — 35 laps each — were able to be completed before the race stoppage. Zane Smith earned his first career stage win in Stage 1, while Creed earned his third stage win of the 2020 season in Stage 2.

Weather radar does not look promising. With the first two stages complete, the race would be considered official if NASCAR decides to call the event.

Per NASCAR rules, races are placed on hold for a minimum of 30 minutes if lightning is detected within an eight-mile range of a racetrack.

We’ll keep you posted as conditions warrant. Please check back.

Lightning brings stoppage to Truck Series race at Kentucky originally appeared on NBCSports.com