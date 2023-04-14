Lightning’s Brayden Point reaches 50-goal milestone in season finale

TAMPA — As the regular season wound down Thursday night and Brayden Point sat on 49 goals, his Lightning teammates tried desperately to get the puck onto his stick.

Point was pressing, and they were, too. Entering the final 10 minutes of the finale against the Red Wings at Amalie Arena, Point was running out of opportunities to hit 50 goals.

He and his teammates delivered in the end. Point pounced on a rebound of a Nikita Kucherov shot in front of the net, waited out Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso’s diving save attempt and tucked the puck inside the far post with 9:13 remaining in the game for goal No. 50 in an eventual 5-0 win.

With the goal — he added an empty-netter for No. 51 — Point became the third player in Lightning history to score at least 50 in a season, joining Steven Stamkos (51 in 2009-10 and 60 in 2011-12) and Vinny Lecavalier (52 in 2006-07).

“It means a lot,” Point said. “It means I’ve played with good teammates. But no, it’s pretty special. It’s something I never thought I’d ever do. … It’s something I don’t know if I’ll ever do it again.

“It’s kind of one of those things, when you get it, you’ve always got that, so very cool. And someday, when I’m retired, I think I’ll look back on this year with some pretty fond memories.”

Point became the fifth player in the league to reach 50 goals this season, joining Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Boston’s David Pastrnak and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen.

“I think (Point) did it probably the quietest in the league,” said goaltender Brian Elliott, who recorded a 32-save shutout. “He just goes about his business every day, and when it comes time for the game, he’s always there wheeling and dealing up there.”

After Point scored his 50th, the Lightning bench erupted as the celebration on the ice drifted into a corner. Stamkos rushed into the net to grab the puck, and the crowd gave Point a standing ovation.

“He deserved that,” said coach Jon Cooper. “You get so close to 50, but he’s done it so many different ways. You can tell by the reaction of the players on the bench how fired up everybody was for him. I couldn’t be happier for him.

Story continues

“He’s such an unselfish teammate. I think that’s what makes it even more special.”

Point admitted he had been pressing and said seeing the puck go in the net allowed him to exhale.

“As much as you don’t want to think about it, it is on your mind,” he said. “And to see it go in was a great relief and something I’ll remember for a long time.”

The game’s outcome meant nothing in terms of standings or playoff seeding for the Lightning, who finished 46-30-6. They have known for nearly two weeks that they have a first-round rematch looming against the Maple Leafs.

The Lightning’s lineup wasn’t representative of the one they’ll send onto the ice next week for the first game in Toronto. Elliott made his third start in the final four games, giving Andrei Vasilevskiy extra rest. Two of Tampa Bay’s top defensemen, Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak, sat out, seemingly to rest.

Besides Point, other players also had opportunities to put a stamp on their individual seasons.

Alex Killorn opened the scoring by setting a career high with his 27th goal of the season. Brandon Hagel put the Lightning up 2-0 by reaching 30 goals for the first time. And trade-deadline acquisition Mikey Eyssimont scored his first goal with the Lightning with 9.2 seconds remaining in the game.

The game also was memorable for Elliott, who began the night having his oldest son, Owen, beside him for the national anthem. He then ended his season on a positive note after yielding six goals in each of his previous three starts.

“You try to take advantage of every opportunity,” said Elliott, who turned 38 on Sunday and can be an unrestricted free agent this summer. “I’ve said that my whole career, and (Thursday) was another opportunity to do something, and it’s great that the guys blocked a lot of shots, let me see a lot of shots, and coming away with a 5-0 win, that’s special.”

Most important to the Lightning, they can go into the postseason feeling good about themselves following a solid all-around game that snapped a four-game losing streak in which they allowed 23 goals.

“It’s way better than the vibes we had coming into the game,” Cooper said. “It just felt different, and maybe because it was the last game here, maybe because there was nothing at stake in a team-dynamic way. But there was a lot of individual performances and milestones that could be hit, and they got hit.

“So guys were naturally really excited during the game and postgame.”

Contact Eduardo A. Encina at eencina@tampabay.com. Follow @EddieintheYard.

