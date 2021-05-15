Lightning’s Brayden Point leaves practice early

TAMPA — Right when the Lightning finally got back to something near full strength, center Brayden Point threw his stick over the boards and into the seats in frustration near the end of Saturday’s final practice before the start of the playoffs this weekend.

It was unclear what exactly happened to Point, who leads the Lightning with 23 goals and 48 points, but he was clearly upset before skating off under his own power and disappearing down the tunnel.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper tried to quell any concern after practice, saying, “He got nicked up. He’s fine. No alarm bells.”

Saturday was the Lightning’s final practice before they open their first-round series against the Florida Panthers Sunday night at BB&T Center.

The Lightning will get both Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos back for Game 1, Cooper saying Saturday that both players have done everything to ensure they’re ready to return.

Said Stamkos said, “I’ll be playing.”

The Lightning will be without forward Barclay Goodrow, who remains out indefinitely, leaving a void on the third forward line that will be filled by Ross Colton.

“We’re anticipating getting (Goodrow) back,” Cooper said, “but we’re just not sure exactly when, but it won’t be within the next week.”

The Lightning took three days off following their regular-season finale and then held three days of practice before flying to South Florida on Saturday.

“We went right back to it (with) a couple of good practices,” said forward Ondrej Palat, who missed the last regular-season game with an injury. “It was pretty hard. We went through some structure and did good things and had a good pace. So I think we kept in good shape, and I think everybody’s now excited to get into it.”

