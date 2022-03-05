Lightning bounce back with win over Red Wings

TAMPA — Coming off one of their poorest games of the season in Thursday’s loss to the Penguins, the Lightning needed a turnaround. And they needed one fast.

Friday night’s game against the Red Wings gave them that opportunity. It saw a much improved and active Tampa Bay squad en route to a 3-1 win at Amalie Arena.

“It was good to turn the page on (Thursday) night,” coach Jon Cooper said. “I thought we did an admirable job. The guys worked hard.”

A steady defensive effort from Detroit kept Tampa Bay’s scoring chances to 10 shots on goal in a scoreless first period, but the Lightning (36-12-6) didn’t let any frustrations from what they didn’t see on the score sheet bleed into the second period.

Brayden Point opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second.

Nikita Kucherov battled against the boards for the puck before escaping and shuffling off a backhanded pass to Victor Hedman, who took the puck to the blue line. Hedman fired a rocket toward the net, and Point tipped the puck past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

The momentum didn’t last long, however, as Detroit tied it less than seven minutes later.

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider took a shot toward Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott, who made his first start since Feb. 11 against Arizona.

Elliott made the initial save but lost control of the puck as he tried to sit on it in the crease. Elliott’s back pads shoved the puck deeper into the blue paint toward the goal line, and Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri pushed it into net with 6:55 remaining in the period.

Despite the tied score, the second period was one of the Lightning’s best of the season. They outshot the Red Wings 16-0 through the first 11 minutes. Fifteen of their 38 total shots on goal came from the defense trio of Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev and Hedman.

“You talk about the offense and those things for our team, but our team’s built on (defense), and the guys we have back there and (with) some of the weapons we have, if they don’t have shots, we’re doing something wrong,” Cooper said. “And when they’re involved like they were (Friday, it’s huge).”

Story continues

The winning goal came from Sergachev on a third-period power play. The goal was his second in the past three games.

“We’re a competitive group that hates to lose,” McDonagh said. “We hate losing almost more than we like winning at times.

“It wasn’t the prettiest or fanciest game (Friday) from us, but it was winning hockey and a step in the right direction as far as that goes.”

The win leads into a six-game, 12-day Lightning road trip, their longest of the season. It begins Sunday at Chicago, followed by games at Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle.

McDonagh said the Lightning are motivated to use the rhythm they’ve started to build since returning from a relaxed February schedule and win some points on the road with fewer than 30 games remaining in the regular season.

“At the end of the day, you have to have a road-warrior mentality,” McDonagh said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.