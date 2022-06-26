Lightning in area halts Cup race at Nashville

Lightning near Nashville Superspeedway paused the NASCAR Cup Series race for the second time of the day, this time at Lap 140 Sunday evening.

MORE: Live leaderboard | At-track photos

A 30-minute stoppage is mandated whenever lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the race track, delaying the Ally 400 (NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The first stoppage was issued at Lap 42. After multiple lightning strikes and a delay of a little more than an hour, the race resumed when NASCAR gave the all-clear signal.

Denny Hamlin has dominated the event and maintains the lead at the red flag. His No. 11 Toyota has paced the field for 78 of the 139 completed laps. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell run second, third and fifth respectively. Kevin Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford completes the top five in fourth place.

The race is not deemed official until the halfway mark is reached, which is Lap 150 at Nashville Superspeedway.