Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli ends goal drought at opportune time

TAMPA — Anyone in the Lightning locker room will tell you they weren’t worried about Anthony Cirelli.

The fourth-year center, who skates on the second line between Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn, broke a goal drought of 28 games during Thursday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Cirelli had plenty of chances leading up to his Game 3 goal. Since his last goal March 20 against Chicago, he had put 40 shots on net, including seven in the first two games against Florida. Coach Jon Cooper never doubted that Cirelli would find his way to the back of the net.

“I think Tony’s been outstanding,” Cooper said. “He’s on pucks, he’s stripping guys, he’s in the right spots ... killing penalties, it’s Tony Cirelli hockey. And he seems to elevate his game in the playoffs, and he’s doing that right now.”

It wasn’t just that Cireli scored. He opened the scoring for the Lightning, sparking a five-goal spurt in the second period that set a franchise mark for most in a postseason period.

“I mean, obviously good to see him score,” center Brayden Point said of Cirelli. “He’s had so many chances, just been a little bit snake-bit. But it was a big goal for us, got us back in the game. And yeah, it can be a huge confidence-booster. Obviously, that weighs on a guy when you haven’t scored in a few games, so to see him score was awesome.”

The Lightning need a guy like Cirelli on the scoresheet to get past a Panthers team that gave them so much trouble during the regular season and don’t appear to be going away quietly in the postseason.

While the feeling of scoring again after so long felt “good” for Cirelli, his focus remains on the big picture. At this point in the season, individual stats mean a lot less than wins and losses.

“It felt good in the moment, but at the end of the day we lost the game and we gave up six goals,” Cirelli said. “I don’t think anyone really cares who’s getting the goals for us as long as it goes into wins and losses, and last night was a loss, so we have to be better.”

A lineup on the move

After going with a traditional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen for Game 1, Cooper opted to change to 11-7 for Game 2, replacing forward Mathieu Joseph with defenseman Luke Schenn.

Cooper went back to 12-6 on Thursday, scratching Schenn and putting Joseph back in the lineup.

Cooper is used to alternating between the two, as was evident during last year’s playoffs run, when he used 11-7 for much of the postseason with Stamkos scratched for all but one game.

“(The lineup decisions) are situation-oriented,” Cooper said. “And I don’t think because you lose a game going 12-6 means that’s why you lost. There’s so many other factors that go into it. We’re so comfortable doing both, it’s easy.”

Loose pucks

• Sergei Bobrovsky, who replaced Chris Driedger in net at the start of the third period on Thursday, will start Game 4 on Saturday, Florida coach Joel Quenneville announced.

• The Lightning and Panthers had a special guest in the arena Thursday, as Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis watched from the second row of the press box. The expansion draft is set for July 21.

