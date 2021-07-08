Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy wins 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was voted the winner of the 2020-21 Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded “to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs.”

A select panel of members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on the award. Vasilevskiy was announced as the winner following the Lightning’s 1-0 Stanley Cup-clinching victory in Game 5 Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It’s the 17th time in league history that a goaltender has won it and the first since Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.

Vasilevskiy played every minute of Tampa Bay’s 23 playoff games. He recorded a .941 5-on-5 save percentage and became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to record five shutouts during a single postseason. The others? Martin Brodeur (7), Dominik Hasek (6), Nikolai Khabibhulin (5), Miikka Kiprusoff (5), and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (5).

When the Lightning needed a big performance in close out games, Vasilevskiy delivered. He’s also 14-0 in postseason games following a loss and dating back to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars, he’s posted shutouts in five-straight series-clinching games.

“Night in and night out, the backbone of this team,” said Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh. “Can’t say enough good things about him.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

