Lightning’s Alex Killorn ‘couldn’t go down the stretch’

TAMPA — Shot-blocking is something the Lightning pride themselves on when it comes to their compete level.

But Alex Killorn paid a hefty price for his willingness to play unselfishly and sacrifice his body to prevent a scoring chance in Monday’s 5-1 win over the Canadiens in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final.

Halfway through the second period, the Tampa Bay forward turned his body in front of a shot from Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry, who took a shot from above the right faceoff circle.

The puck hit Killorn’s left leg and took him down to the ice for a brief moment. He made his way back to the bench to praise from his teammates, who patted him on the back for his selflessness.

Killorn played another three shifts totaling 1:58 before the end of the second period but just one 23-second shift in the third.

Coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Killorn after the game, saying he hopes for one Tuesday.

“I don’t have an update yet, but he obviously couldn’t go down the stretch there,” Cooper said. “Hopefully we’ll see tomorrow.”

