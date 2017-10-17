Lightning aim for fifth straight win as they face Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Last season, neither the Tampa Bay Lightning nor the New Jersey Devils reached the Stanley Cup playoffs.

However, two weeks into the 2017-18 season, both teams sit in first place in their divisions as they face off against one another Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.

For the Lightning (5-1-0), it is a quick trip back atop the standings, while for the Devils (4-1-0), this is rarified air for a club that finished last in the Eastern Conference a year ago and failed to reach the playoffs the past five years.

A 3-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday extended the Lightning's winning streak to four games as they became the first team in the league to reach 10 points.

Though it is early in the season, the Lightning better resemble the team that reached the 2015 Stanley Cup Finals and 2016 Eastern Conference finals than the injury-ravaged squad that failed to take part in the 2017 postseason.

"We're just playing with a lot more urgency and a lot more responsibility, and that's why we've strung together some wins here," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said recently.

Superstar center Steven Stamkos, who was limited to 17 games because of a knee injury last year, is his old self, recording at least one point in all six games. He earned two assists on Monday and already has eight helpers and nine points to start the season.

Nikita Kucherov, a 40-goal scorer in Stamkos' absence in 2016-17, is also off to a blazing start. He scored twice against the Red Wings to become only the fourth player in the past 30 years to score a goal in each of the first six games of the season, joining a short list that includes Mario Lemieux, Keith Tkachuk and his team's current general manager, Steve Yzerman.

"It's just easy when you're out there with him," Stamkos said to nhl.com about Kucherov, who is second in the NHL with seven goals. "He's one of the best players in the league."