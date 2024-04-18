Lightning get afternoon matchup with Panthers to open postseason

TAMPA — The Lightning will open the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., the league announced Wednesday night.

Game 1 will be a national ESPN broadcast, but the Lightning’s regional rights-holder, Bally Sports Sun, also will broadcast first-round games locally.

For the third time in four years, the Lightning will play their cross-state rivals in the postseason, with Games 1 and 2 taking play at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise before the series moves to Amalie Arena for Games 3 and 4.

The league announced the dates and times for the Eastern Conference first-round openers Wednesday. The Islanders and Hurricanes play Saturday at 5 p.m. followed by the Leafs and Bruins at 8 p.m. The Capitals and Rangers will follow the Lightning game Sunday at 3 p.m.

The remainder of the the first-round schedule will be announced when available (the regular season ends Thursday night), but it seems likely Game 2 for Tampa Bay would be on Tuesday, Game 3 on April 25 and Game 4 on April 27.

Given the number of injuries the Lightning are dealing with — fourth-line forwards Luke Glendening (upper-body injury) and Tyler Motte (lower body) are both sidelined — an extra day of rest should help.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.