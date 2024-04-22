Lightning add another defenseman before Game 2 vs. Panthers

SUNRISE — The Lightning have added another defenseman to their playoff roster in advance of Tuesday night’s Game 2 against the Panthers, recalling Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse.

The 24-year-old rookie played in 13 games for the Lightning this season, tallying two assists with a minus-2. He gives the Lightning five right-shot defensemen.

There didn’t appear to be an injury to a defenseman during Sunday’s 3-2 Game 1 loss to the Panthers, but Crozier’s callup could mean the Lightning are considering a blue-line shakeup after the defensemen struggled to handle Florida’s aggressive forecheck in the first-round opener.

The Lightning’s left side has been in flux, with top defenseman Victor Hedman being the only sure thing. Rookie Emil Lilleberg is in the lineup, and he played well with Crozier during his previous callup, carrying over the chemistry they had together pairing in Syracuse, but Lilleberg has had some growing pains.

Tampa Bay has played right-shot defenseman Nick Perbix on the left side — coach Jon Cooper rarely plays his defensemen on their off side — and Perbix has struggled in that position, particularly in Game 1.

Left-shot defenseman Haydn Fleury could return to the lineup. He hasn’t played since suffering a violent open-ice collision with referee Steve Kozari in Pittsburgh on April 6. Fleury shed a red no-contact jersey last week and no longer carries an injured-reserve designation.

Despite the issues on the left side, left-shot defenseman Calvin de Haan hasn’t seen much game action. He was a healthy scratch for nine of the last 11 regular-season games going into the playoffs and didn’t dress in Game 1.

In the postseason, teams can add as many players as they want to their roster without having to meet the salary cap.

