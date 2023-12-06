Advertisement

Light Snow Sweeps Upstate New York as Temperatures Dip

Storyful

Light snow swept across parts of upstate New York on Wednesday, December 6, as wintry conditions prompted officials to warn of slick road conditions in the area.

This footage was captured by Chris Luft, who said he filmed it from his home in Amsterdam on Wednesday afternoon.

Snow was forecast to taper off through Wednesday with “only light accumulations” expected in the area, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Chris Luft via Storyful