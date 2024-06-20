Light up the field at the Abington Little League

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in 12 years, Abington Little League in Lackawanna County played its regular season and post-season under brand new lights.

Lighting the way for the fields for the upcoming fall ball season.

It was a legal battle over lights that started more than a decade ago between the Abington Little League Association and neighbors of the Ackerly Fields Complex in Glenburn Township.

When it finally ended, the 2024 Abington Little League season kicked off with excitement under bright lights.

The ping and crack of the bat, a sound that reverberates throughout the Ackerly Little League complex near Clarks Summit.

This little league game started at 7:30 in the evening thanks to the lights that brighten this field starting at dusk.

Dr. Greg Thomas of Clarks Summit has been a coach in the Abington Little League since his two sons could swing a bat in t-ball.

“It’s almost like the movie Field of Dreams you get that feeling everything is dark around and the field is bright,” said Dr. Thomas.

“It’s been exciting for my son. This is his third year in Little League. This is something he’s always wanted to play late at night under the lights, it makes him feel like a big deal,” said Megan Johnson a mom from the Abington Little League Association.

“It’s amazing, it’s awesome, it’s great for the kids it’s great for the community, it’s great for the league,” added Kevin Conaboy a parent and assistant coach.

Acquiring these four poles with lights for one of the fields in the complex proved to be a challenge for the Abington Little League. The plan to install field lights all started in 2012.

“We put in for a permit to get the lights put in, it was turned down at the township level sot: 40 so we had to appeal it to the courts, and Judge Gibbons ended up ruling that we should be able to have lights, but with restrictions,” explained Greg Kane the president of the Abington Little League Associaton.

The case didn’t end there Kane says neighbors filed their own appeal, claiming the lights would disturb the neighborhood. The case went all the way to the pennsylvania supreme court.

“The PA Supreme Court declined to hear the case, so that put a rest to it. So not only did we win the ability to put lights on, but all the restrictions had been thrown out,” stated Kane.

Post-summer, fall ball is the highlight here at Ackerly Field, and for the first time, these field lights will illuminate the baseball diamond just as the sun starts to set earlier than in the summer.

“It’s cool, it lights up the whole field, feels like a major league game,” says Gabriel Thomas a 12 on the little league team.

“It’s fun, you get a lot more games in and stuff,” continued Olver Giroux an 11-year-old on the little league team.

The Abington Little League Association took a loan to finance the lights, which cost about $200,000 and received private funding from a capital campaign.

Now that the lights are installed, the Abington Little League hopes to raise more money by hosting travel tournaments.

Attorney Ryan Campbell of Scranton represented the neighbors of Glenburn Township who opposed the lights.

He says they have no comment and hope the Abington Little League and its players continue to have fun and exciting seasons.

