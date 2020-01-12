On light day through the air, Jimmy Garoppolo got to be “a football player”
Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t need to use his arm much on Saturday as the 49ers ran for 186 yards in a 27-10 win over the Vikings, but the quarterback found other ways to pitch in.
On a second quarter run by wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Garoppolo found himself in the open field with Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr off-balance in front of him. Garoppolo put Barr on the ground to provide some more running room for Samuel and give himself the rare feeling of throwing a key block.
“I had to get a pancake on the stat sheet, so I’m pretty happy about it,” Garoppolo said, via San Francisco Chronicle. “Sometimes you have to remember that you’re not just a quarterback. You’re a football player, too.”
Garoppolo opened Saturday’s game 5-of-6 for 57 yards and a touchdown to Kendrick Bourne, but only threw 13 more passes as the 49ers ran their way to a win. Next Sunday may call for a different approach, although the 49ers now know that they can count on Garoppolo to throw a block if needed.