All the Light We Cannot See, review: Netflix reduce a Pulitzer-winner to a trite, turgid mess

Luminous newcomer Aria Mia Loberti is All the Light We Cannot See's sole saving grace - Katalin Vermes/Netflix

A Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, adapted by a decorated screenwriter. An Oscar-nominated director blessed with an A-list cast and a whopping budget. The ingredients are all there but the recipe fails to rise. All the Light We Cannot See (on Netflix now) somehow ends up a flat, flavourless Euro-pudding.



Based on Anthony Doerr’s bestseller, this trite and turgid four-parter follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc (luminous debutant Aria Mia Loberti), a blind girl in Nazi-occupied France. She illegally broadcasts over the radio each night, hoping that her coded messages will reunite her with her missing father (Mark Ruffalo) and uncle (a whiskered but wasted Hugh Laurie).



Instead, her transmissions are intercepted by teenage German soldier Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), an electronics genius reluctantly enlisted by the Nazis to track down resistance signallers. As bombs fall and the townsfolk starve, they fight to keep Marie’s location secret. Meanwhile, Werner falls in love with her voice, risking his life to protect someone he’s never seen.

It’s epic, it’s sweeping, it’s other adjectives that get applied to period productions. It’s also as subtle as a doodlebug. Writer Steven Knight and director Shawn Levy have clumsily scissored the source material to make it less dark and more optimistic. The result is preachy, sanitised and sentimental.

Characters who were delicately nuanced on the page are drawn in rudimentary strokes on screen. Heroes are all saintly: the disabled beauty, the noble orphan, the charismatic freedom fighter. Villains are all cartoonishly evil: morphine-addicted monsters, sneering sadists, greedy gem-hunters. Ruffalo’s mangled sing-song accent wanders randomly across the continent, often within the same sentence.

The narrative moves with the urgency of a barrage balloon, bouncing around in time whenever it’s in danger of gathering momentum. Knight’s script is overly wordy yet emotionally under-powered. Everyone spouts exposition and speaks their motivations aloud.



Levy is best known for family-friendly blockbusters such as Night at the Museum. He has duly reduced a lyrical novel into a Ladybird view of history, drenched in a sickly soundtrack. This series looks lavish, all CGI set pieces and painterly compositions, but it’s style over substance. For a more convincing Second World War saga, you’d be better off with an episode of ’Allo ’Allo.