Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer

Real Betis vice president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer is leading a charge to revamp the La Liga side's midfield and wants to make Andres Guardado the next addition, according to Marca.

Guardado played in La Liga with Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia before moving to current club PSV, where he has become a fixture but has just one year left on his contract.

After several weeks of rumors and a formal offer arriving in June, Paolo Goltz is leaving Mexico to return to his native Argentina to link up with Boca Juniors, America coach Miguel Herrera told reporters Monday.

The move still has not been made official by either team, though. While Boca originally wanted to bring in Uruguayan center back Diego Polenta, Sao Paolo came in with a much higher offer with America center back Goltz serving as the Argentine club's Plan B.

Benfica is taking offers for Mexico forward Raul Jimenez and is expecting a Premier League club to make a big offer for the ex-America star, according to A Bola.

Liverpool and West Ham have been mentioned, with the Hammers previously interested in the 26-year-old, though Turkish clubs also are reportedly in the race.

CHICHARITO IS WEST HAM'S PRIORITY

After failed attempts to bring another forward to London, West Ham has turned its focus to bringing Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez back to the Premier League, according to ESPNFC.

Hernandez has a year left on his deal at Bayer Leverkusen but could be set to leave the Bundesliga. Chicharito also has been linked with a switch to Lyon (see below), while West Ham could be in for his Mexico teammates Raul Jimenez (see above).

BOCA TRIGGERING PIZARRO RELEASE CLAUSE

Boca Juniors is set to bring Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro home from Tigres, according to Clarin.

Tigres want the current champion to pay a $6 million release clause and Boca boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto wants the club to pay and reunite him with the player he coached at Lanus.

ANDERLECHT EYEING MEXICO YOUTH INTERNATIONAL

Anderlecht is interested in bringing in Santos Laguna and former Mexico U-17 holding midfielder Ulises Rivas, according to Voetbal Nieuws.

The 21-year-old previously was linked with Serie A and MLS clubs and his agent told the Belgian outlet Rivas is set to acquire an Italian passport. Though the report indicates there is interest, it also mentions that Anderlecht won the title last year and both central midfielders Sven Kums and Pieter Gerkense are expected to stay on with the club.

ARAUJO SET FOR BUNDESLIGA SWITCH

Santos Laguna center back Nestor Araujo will be the next Mexico international to make a move abroad, according to Mexican journalist Fernando Schwartz.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio mentioned in March that the 25-year-old is ready to play in a top European league, and Schwartz reported Monday that a Bundesliga move is coming after the Confederations Cup.

GIGNAC COULD SIGN TIGRES EXTENSION

Andre-Pierre Gignac could extend his contract with Tigres as negotiations with the LA Galaxy are not successful, according to France Football.

The forward's contract with Los Felinos expires in June 2018 and, while the report says the Galaxy seem to be his first choice, staying in Monterrey would be preferable to a move to China.

ESPANYOL OPTIMISTIC ABOUT KEEPING REYES

La Liga outfit Espanyol is confident it will be able to secure Diego Reyes' rights from Porto, according to EFE, though the situation is complicated.

While the Catalan club wants to keep the center back on its roster after he spent the year there on loan from Porto, it claims it has the option to buy by June 30, while Reyes' agent told Marca the option had expired May 31.

PORTO POURS WATER ON TECATITO RUMORS

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona reportedly was closing in on signing with one of the world's biggest clubs, according to W Radio, but days later O Jogo reported Porto will not sell the player.

The player is not at the Confederations Cup because of a personal issue, but the report in Mexico claimed the 24-year-old was asked not to take part in the tournament by the club in question. While not named in the initial report, subsequent chatter included links with Milan and Barcelona and another report claiming he'd agreed to leave for Borussia Dortmund. But Porto directors said Sunday that those reports are simply rumors and the winger will stay in Portugal.

AQUINO BEING SCOUTED BY EUROPEAN SIDE

Javier Aquino is a target for Marcelo Bielsa and could join the famous manager's new club Lille, according to ESPN Mexico.

The Tigres winger previously crossed the Atlantic to join Villarreal before returning to Mexico and winning a pair of Liga MX titles. His breakout showing against New Zealand at the Confederations Cup and subsequent appearance against Russia have increased interest for the 27-year-old.

OCHOA RETURNING TO FRANCE

Despite saying he'd like to stay in La Liga, Mexico national team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could be going back to Ligue 1, according to Fox Deportes

After suffering through the 2016-17 season with eventually relegated Granada, Marseille would like to bring the shot-stopper back to France, where he spent several successful years at Ajaccio.

VALENCIA SET TO MAKE LIGA MX RETURN

After a rocky stint in the Premier League, West Ham forward Enner Valencia is set to return to Liga MX and join Tigres, according to ESPNFC .

Valencia spent the last year at Everton, where he made 21 league appearances, but had joined West Ham after starring with Pachuca in 2013 and 2014.

LAYUN HAS LIGA MX OFFER

Monterrey has put an offer on the table for Miguel Layun to return to Liga MX, according to Univision .

The deal would put the Mexico defender among the top three best-paid players in the league were he to join Antonio Mohamed and Rayados.

AMERICA SEEKING URIBE

Club America is seeking to make a move for Atletico Nacional's Mateus Uribe with Darwin Quintero potentially going the other way in a return to his home country, according to Fox Deportes .

America announced the signing of Pedro Arce from the Greek league but would also like to add the Colombian, who played against Las Aguilas in December's Club World Cup. Atletico Nacional may wait to see if European clubs make a bid for Uribe in the winter.

BIG CLUBS IN FOR COSTA RICAN STAR

Both Tigres and Cruz Azul hope to bring Bryan Ruiz to Mexico from Sporting, according to Portuguese newspaper Record .

The 31-year-old Costa Rica captain has spent the last two seasons with the Lisbon club but could return to a club in CONCACAF region for the first time since leaving Alajuelense more than a decade ago.

ARROYO BOUND FOR BRAZIL

Midfielder Michael Arroyo is taking off the Club America shirt and joining Gremio in Brazil, according to Ecuagol .

The Ecuadorian didn't figure in new coach Miguel Herrera's plans, with the team already signing a number of replacements in the attacking midfield roles.

WEST HAM CHASING DAMM

Jurgen Damm is set to leave Tigres with West Ham putting in a bid just under $6 million for 70 percent of the player's contract, according to Univision .

The 24-year-old was expected to move abroad after last year's Copa America Centenario but missed the tournament with an injury. He reportedly would like Tigres to put economics aside and clear the way for a Premier League move.

CHIVAS IN CONTACT WITH VELA

Chivas owner Jorge Vergara himself has reached out to Carlos Vela to gauge his interest in joining the Guadalajara club, according to La Aficion .

While Vergara isn't sure if the 28-year-old is ready to leave Europe with teams in France and Spain reportedly interested, he'd love to bring back the one-time Chivas youth player.

JEMEZ BRINGING IN LA LIGA VETERAN

Cruz Azul is set to bring in Espanyol forward Felipe Caicedo, according to multiple reports in Mexico and Spain .

The Catalan club has said it would accept offers for the Ecuador international, and La Maquina are leading the race to bring him in.

RAYADOS AFTER JAPANESE INTERNATIONAL

Monterrey is looking to bring Eibar and Japan international midfielder Takashi Inui to Liga MX, according to El Horizonte .

Inui would be the first Japanese international to play in Mexico during the professional era. He's reportedly avaialble at a price Monterrey would be willing to pay and could replace Edwin Cardona if the Colombian's rumored departure comes to pass.

FABIAN MAKING MOVE WITHIN BUNDESLIGA

After a successful spring with Eintracht Frankfurt, Marco Fabian has attracted interest from Wolfsburg, according to Bild .

The club recently secured its stay in the Bundesliga and is looking to revamp its attack to avoid a similar situation in the 2017-18 campaign.

LYON MAKES BID FOR CHICHARITO

Lyon has made an offer of 12 million euros for Mexico's newly crowned record goal-scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, according to RMC .

Chicharito is expected to leave Leverkusen this summer after the club failed to finish in the European places. The Ligue 1 outfit is looking to bring a new forward in to replace the departing Alexandre Lacazette.