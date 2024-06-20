Liga F: Villarreal relegated, Atleti clinch Champions League and Barca wrap up title

Atlético Madrid claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal to secure a top-three finish win in the final Liga F week of fixtures. While Atleti claimed Champions League qualification, Villarreal were relegated as a result of Granada’s win away at Eibar.

Join us as we round up all the action from the dramatic final weekend of the Liga F season.

Sporting Club Huelva 1-4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid wrapped up their campaign with a comfortable away win over Huelva. Olga Carmona produced an unstoppable long-range effort to open the scoring just after the half-hour mark. Signe Bruun then headed in a second to give Real Madrid a two-goal cushion at the break.

Bruun celebrated another goal in the opening stages of the second period, turning the ball in from Naomie Feller’s low cross. After grabbing an assist, Feller put her own name on the scoresheet to extend the visitors’ advantage to four. Huelva managed to net a late consolation through Patrícia Hmírová, but it did little to dampen Real Madrid’s mood.

The visitors finished the campaign in second place with 73 points to their name, while Huelva are left at the bottom of the table.

Real Sociedad 2-2 Levante Las Planas

Levante Las Planas confirmed their Liga F survival with a draw in Saturday’s away clash with Real Sociedad. Nahia Aparicio required just 13 minutes to fire the hosts in front. That lead lasted just over 20 minutes before Ghizlane Chebbak pulled the visitors level. The 33-year-old knocked the ball up in the air with her first touch before thumping it beyond the outstretched Elene Lete.

After going into the break on level terms, Levante Las Planas turned the game in their favour in the 67th minute. Irina Uribe latched onto an inch-perfect pass to race into the box and calmly slot the ball into the bottom corner. However, Real Sociedad quickly hit back courtesy of Synne Jensen’s clinical finish.

Jensen’s 14th goal of the Liga F season ensured Natalia Arroyo avoided defeat in her final game as Real Sociedad boss. As for the visitors, they will be overjoyed to extend their two-year stay in the top-flight.

Eibar 0-2 Granada

Granada saw off Eibar to climb out of the relegation zone on the final weekend of the season. Edna Imade headed home from a corner to give the Andalusian side a sixth-minute lead. Laura Requena then doubled Granada’s advantage before the game had even reached the half-hour mark. The 34-year-old arrived at the back post to nod the ball in from Alba Pérez’s deep cross.

After establishing a two-goal lead, Granada produced a stubborn display to keep out Eibar and claim three precious points to preserve their top-flight status.

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Villarreal

Villarreal entered the final day of Liga F action in 15th place, knowing they had to match Granada’s result to stay up. However, as news filtered through of Granada’s two-goal cushion, the Yellow Submarine were left with the tricky task of beating Atleti.

Meanwhile, the hosts knew they could ill-afford any slip-ups with Levante hot on their heels. The nervy contest remained goalless until Rasheedat Ajibade scored the decisive goal in the 75th minute. The forward pounced on a loose ball to guide home the winner, securing Atleti third spot and Champions League football. As for Villarreal, their three-year stay in Liga F has come to an end.

Levante 3-0 Madrid CFF

Levante produced a strong second half display to sweep past Madrid CFF on the final day of the season. Gabi Nunes broke the deadlock in the opening stages of the second period, nodding the ball home from a near-post corner. Alba Redondo then fired home her 16th league goal of the season to put Levante in complete control.

There was still plenty of time for Érika González to produce a special third goal. The 19-year-old made a sweet connection with a bouncing ball to power a long-range strike past the despairing Paola Ulloa. Unfortunately for Levante, the win was not enough to secure Champions League football.

Cerrar la temporada con un zapatazo ESPECTACULAR ✅



Érika González firma uno de los goles del año ✨🤩🙌#LigaFenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/J3kK7TY1Kn — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) June 15, 2024

Real Betis 1-0 Costa Adeje Tenerife

Real Betis confirmed their Liga F status with a narrow win in their home meeting with Tenerife. Rosa Márquez kept her composure to dispatch her 17th minute spot-kick, giving her side the upper hand at Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol. Betis ultimately stood firm for the remainder of the contest to clinch all three points. The hosts finished the campaign in 11th place, while Tenerife were two points better off in ninth position.

Barcelona wrapped up their quadruple-winning season with a commanding away win over Valencia. The European Champions had to wait until the 50th minute to take the lead through Vicky López. Patri Guijarro then fired the ball in off the crossbar to double the visitors’ advantage.

As the game entered the closing stages, Caroline Graham Hansen calmly rounded Enith Salón to net her 21st league goal of the season. As a result of the strike, the Norwegian finishes the campaign as the outright Liga F top scorer, registering just one more goal than her teammate Salma Paralluelo.

Embed from Getty Images

Athletic Club signed off with a successful outing at San Mamés. Jone Amezaga slotted past Esther Sullastres to give the hosts a slender half-time lead. Ane Azkona then doubled Athletic’s advantage within five minutes of the restart. The 25-year-old turned the ball in after latching onto Eunate Arraiza’s inviting cross. Sevilla top scorer Cristina Martín-Prieto pounced on a rebound to pull a goal back in the 71st minute. However, Athletic managed to see out the remainder of the contest to clinch maximum points.

MORE from Her Football Hub: