Liga F roundup: Levante send Champions League race to final day

Levante cruised to a 3-0 win over Granada to move to within one point of third-placed Atlético Madrid in the Liga F table. Unfortunately for Granada, they have dropped into the bottom two ahead of the final round of matches in Spain’s top flight.

Here, we will round up all the action from match-day 29 of the Liga F season.

Costa Adeje Tenerife 1-1 Eibar

Eibar took the lead in sensational circumstances, with Eider Arana opening the scoring straight from kick-off. The 22-year-old’s long-ball forward deceived Aline Reis, who could only watch it bounce over her head and into the net. After getting off to a disastrous start, Tenerife hit back just shy of the half-hour mark. Noelia García failed to gather from Gift Monday’s initial effort, presenting the Nigeria international with the chance to thump home the rebound.

There ultimately proved to be no further goals, ensuring the two sides had to be content with a share of the spoils.

Madrid CFF 2-3 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad staged a second-half comeback to claim maximum points in their final away game of the season. Madrid CFF’s Gio Queiroz squeezed the ball in at the near post to break the deadlock in the 21st minute. The Arsenal loanee then added a second, rounding the onrushing Elene Lete to slot into the awaiting net.

Half-time substitute Jacqueline Owusu required less than two minutes to find the net, laying the platform for a stunning turnaround. Owusu pounced on a rebound to complete her brace just after the hour mark, before she won the 84th-minute penalty that was subsequently dispatched by Nerea Eizaguirre.

Real Madrid claimed the spoils in their final home outing of the 2023/24 season. The game was goalless until 17-year-old Paula Comendador came off the bench to score in the 69th minute. The academy product reacted quickest to Mariasun Quiñones’ parry to guide the ball home from close range. Comendador’s first senior goal ultimately proved enough to condemn Athletic to a narrow defeat, leaving the Basque club in sixth position in the Liga F table.

⏱️⚽☝️ Cuando tienes tantas ganas de marcar tu primer gol, pasan estas cosas…#LigaF pic.twitter.com/SDVLZZh8IZ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) June 11, 2024

Villarreal 2-0 Sporting Club Huelva

Villarreal claimed a crucial win in their fight against the drop. Thaís Reiss netted her first Liga F goal to give the hosts a fourth-minute lead against Huelva. The Yellow Submarine enjoyed a slender advantage at half time, before Fatou Kanteh doubled her side’s advantage in the 65th minute. The 26-year-old poked the ball past the onrushing Chelsea Ashurst to wrap up Villarreal’s first win since February. The victory moved Villarreal out of the drop zone, leaving them one point above Granada ahead of matchday 30.

Barcelona returned to action for the first time since beating Lyon in the Champions League final. Clàudia Pina gave the hosts a 26th-minute lead when she sent a lofted effort in off the post. Mariona Caldentey then dispatched a spot-kick to score in her final home game as a Barcelona player. Julia Aguado quickly pulled a goal back to give Betis a foothold on the stroke of half-time.

The scoreline remained 2-1 until Caroline Graham Hansen fired the ball home with 15 minutes left of regulation time. Salma Paralluelo then netted a quickfire brace to wrap up a comfortable win for the European champions. The departing Caldentey was given an emotional farewell by the teammates and fans following her final home game with Barcelona.

Embed from Getty Images

Sevilla 1-1 Atlético Madrid

Atlético had to settle for a point in Sunday’s away clash with Sevilla. The visitors were reduced to 10 players when Ludmila was shown a second yellow card in the 36th minute. Despite being left at a numerical disadvantage, Atleti broke the deadlock just after the hour mark. Eva Navarro deflected a long-range strike looped over Esther Sullastres and into the net.

However, Atleti held onto their lead for just eight minutes until Cristina Martín-Prieto pulled her side level. The Sevilla striker steered her header in from Lucía Rodríguez’s cross to register her 16th league goal of the season. After sharing the spoils, Atlético will attempt to secure Champions League qualification when they face Villarreal on the final day of the season.

Granada 0-3 Levante

Levante eased past relegation-threatened Granada to close the gap to Atleti to just one point in the penultimate round of Liga F games. Paula Fernández picked out the bottom corner to give Levante the advantage inside the opening 20 minutes.

Granada remained in the contest until Alba Redondo netted a late brace to seal all three points. First, the striker produced a thunderous strike from the edge of the box, before she calmly slotted home Levante’s third in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

While Levante remain in fourth spot, the hosts are left languishing in the bottom two with one Liga F game left to play.

Un ZURDAZO para seguir soñando con la Champions 🚀

Una OBRA MAESTRA de Alba Redondo para el @LUDfemenino ✨#LigaFenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MFmXdCRo2I — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) June 10, 2024

Levante Las Planas 3-0 Valencia

Levante Las Planas moved to the brink of safety with a dominant win over Valencia. Yasmin Mrabet slotted home her 23rd-minute penalty to get the hosts up and running. After taking a narrow lead into the break, Levante Las Planas doubled their advantage thanks to Melanie Serrano’s first league goal of the season. The 34-year-old stole possession on the edge of the box, before playing a neat one-two with Irina Uribe to create the space to drill a low shot past Enith Salon.

Serrano then turned provider, teeing up Julia Mora to slide the ball in from close range. As a result of the win, Levante Las Planas will enter the final day of the season with a three-point gap over 15th-placed Granada.

MORE from Her Football Hub: