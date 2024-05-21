Liga F round up: Atlético Madrid prevail in thrilling Madrid derby

Atlético Madrid claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liga F rivals Real Madrid to boost their hopes of securing Champions League qualification. Elsewhere, champions Barcelona cruised to a dominant 7-0 win over Athletic Club.

Here, we will round up all the action from match-day 27 of the 2023/24 Liga F season.

Villarreal 1-1 Eibar

Villarreal salvaged a point in Friday’s home clash with Eibar. The Basque side appeared to have scored the decisive goal when Camino broke the deadlock in the 86th minute. The 22-year-old latched onto Annelie Leitner’s bouncing cross to guide her header past Elena de Toro. However, Villarreal were given the chance to level from the spot after Jujuba Cardozo was penalised for a handball.

María Llompart shouldered the responsibility to fire her penalty under the right hand of María Miralles. There was still time for Andrea Álvarez to receive a straight red card following a clash with Teresa Morató.

Barcelona 7-0 Athletic Club

Barcelona maintain their unbeaten record in Liga F with another dominant display in their home meeting with Athletic Club. Mariona Caldentey dispatched a ninth-minute penalty to open the scoring in her 300th appearance as a Barcelona player. Bruna Vilamala produced a sensational long-range striker to double Barça’s lead, before Vicky López added a third to give her side a commanding half-time lead.

López grabbed her second shortly after Esmee Brugts had scored the first goal of the second period. Caldentey then became the second Barça to net a brace, sending a fierce strike past the despairing Adriana Nanclares. There was still plenty of time left for Ona Battle to get on the scoresheet for the second straight home game. Once the game was completed, Alexia Putellas lifted the Liga F trophy in front of their supporters at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Real Betis prevailed in Saturday’s battle between two relegation rivals. Carol Férez produced a looping header to give the visitors a fourth-minute lead at Ciudad Deportiva del Granada. The hosts quickly pulled themselves level through Naima García’s spectacular effort. The 25-year-old received the ball on the side of the box, before she chopped onto her left and sent a sublime strike over Paula Vizoso in the Betis goal. Cristina Postigo then found the net to give Granada a slender half-time advantage.

After going into the break with a one-goal deficit, Betis staged a dramatic turnaround in the second period, scoring two goals in eight minutes. First, Violeta Quiles drove a low shot into the bottom corner, before María Jiménez headed home from a corner. Granada are left sitting just two points clear of the drop zone, while the visitors are two points better off in 12th place.

Levante Las Planas 1-1 Levante

Levante Las Planas opened the scoring in the 44th minute of Saturday’s home fixture. Paraguay international Jessica Martínez pounced on a loose ball to score her eighth league goal of the season. The hosts managed to hold firm until the referee pointed to the spot in the closing stages. Levante’s Érika González stepped up to send Nayluisa Cáceres the wrong way, ensuring the contest finished as a 1-1 draw.

Despite scoring a late equaliser, Levante will still view it as two points dropped in the race to secure Champions League qualification. As for the hosts, they are two points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left to play.

Real Madrid 2-3 Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid broke the deadlock in Saturday’s Liga F Madrid derby. Signe Bruun cushioned a cross into the path of Caroline Møller, who slotted home her ninth league goal of the season. Ana Vitória quickly restored parity to send the two sides into half time on level terms. Rasheedat Ajibade then turned the game in Atleti’s favour, finding the net inside the opening 15 minutes of the second period. The forward thumped the ball in off the crossbar to register her fourth goal in six matches.

Kathellen then bundled the ball home to pull Real Madrid level with 20 minutes left to play of the Liga F derby. However, there was to be one final twist thanks to a piece of brilliance from Vilde Bøe Risa. The Norwegian collected the ball on the edge of the box, before curling a sumptuous strike inside the post to clinch all three points.

Costa Adeje Tenerife 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad edged out Tenerife to claim their first league win since February. After playing out a goalless first half, Real Sociedad found the breakthrough within two minutes of the restart. Nerea Eizaguirre thumped a low strike past Aline Reis to score what proved to be the decisive goal. The win helped visitors leapfrog Tenerife into eighth place in the Liga F table.

Sevilla 2-0 Sporting Club Huelva

Gemma Gili swept the ball into the bottom corner to give Sevilla a narrow half-time lead against Huelva. The Andalusian side doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when the officials ruled that Pamela González’s header had crossed the line. Huelva were unable to produce a response as they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat. While the visitors remain rooted to the foot of the table, Sevilla are in seventh position with 43 points to their name.

Madrid CFF 6-1 Valencia

Madrid CFF kept their Champions League hopes alive with a commanding display against Valencia. Giovana Queiroz calmly lifted the ball over the onrushing Antonia Canales to open the scoring in the 16th minute. The Arsenal loanee then netted a second to give Madrid CFF a two-goal advantage at the break.

Valencia struck first in the second period to halve the deficit and give themselves a foothold. However, their hopes of salvaging a positive result were dented by Luany’s sixth league goal of the season. Aida Esteve added a fourth, before Grace Chanda and Aldana Cometti scored in stoppage time to pile the misery on the visitors. The host a fourth points adrift of the top four, while Valencia are left sitting four points clear of the drop zone.

