Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of ContextLogic, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH), Provention Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PRVB), Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI), and Virgin Galactic holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ContextLogic, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against WISH alleging that in the Registration Statement and Prospectus used to conduct the IPO and throughout the Class Period, WISH made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of WISH’s business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users (“MAUs”) and MAU growth trends.

If you are a WISH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PRVB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against PRVB alleging that PRVB made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (ii) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a PRVB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against UI alleging that UI, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to UI’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access UI’s customers’ systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, UI’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an UI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against SPCE alleging that SPCE made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, SCH's warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) SPCE had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the Business Combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a SPCE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Qatar Airways 'ordered' to ground 13 Airbus planes: airline

    Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.

  • US judge revives class-action claim in Wynn Resorts lawsuit

    A federal judge in Nevada has revived elements of a securities fraud lawsuit seeking class-action status for allegations that executives at Wynn Resorts Ltd. knew about, but disregarded, reports of sexual harassment and misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ruled the case can go forward alleging that Steve Wynn, board members and top executives at his Las Vegas-based company violated Securities and Exchange Commission laws and rules through “material misrepresentations and omissions.” Wynn has denied allegations that became public in January 2018 with a Wall Street Journal report about dozens of casino employees describing, as the judge noted, “behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.”

  • Huawei exec back in Canada court over US extradition request

    New extradition hearings of the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei kicked off Wednesday in Vancouver, after nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.

  • Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factories

    (Reuters) -Shein, the fast-growing Chinese online retailer, has not made public disclosures about working conditions along its supply chain that are required by law in the United Kingdom, and the company until recently falsely stated on its website that conditions in the factories it uses were certified by international labor standards bodies, Reuters has found. Shein’s “social responsibility” page states that it “never, ever” engages in child or forced labor, but does not provide the full supply chain disclosures required by British law. The law mandates that firms selling more than 36 million pounds of goods globally per year must provide a statement on a searchable link available on a prominent place on its home page, dated to a financial year and signed by a director, outlining the steps it is taking to prevent modern slavery in its supply chain.

  • OCB, Zig-Zag Maker Republic Tobacco Rebrands As Republic Brands, Seeking To Capture Legal Herb Market

    Republic Tobacco, responsible for rolling papers and smoking accessories brands like OCB, Zig-Zag, JOB, E-Z Wider, TOP, Gambler and Premier, has changed its name to Republic Brands. The rebrand is part of a strategic shift for one of the world’s leading rolling companies. According to management, it represents an evolutionary commitment to innovating the brand. The recent growth in demand for the roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) market propelled the company to continue prioritizing br

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, #VanLife, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for...

  • CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

    The network is among several US firms to require employees working with others to be vaccinated.

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Several Crypto Indices Complete Significant Bounces

    The Altcoin Index (ALTPERP) has bounced at the long-term support area of $2,815.

  • Squire Barbershop Tech Founders Announce Funding Round Of $60 Million, Tripling Valuation

    Squire Technologies, a Black-owned application that lets users schedule barbershop services, announced a new funding haul of $60 million

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • Amazon pushes back return to office to January due to COVID

    Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant. Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. The surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has upended many companies’ plans to bring office workers back this fall, a drive already complicated by efforts to accommodate widespread employee preference for flexible remote work policies, and debates over how to handle vaccine and masking policies.

  • New York City to Explore Blockchain for Preventing Deed Fraud in Land Sales

    The city's finance department will work with Medici Land Governance on a proof of concept blockchain for land records.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Developed Asia-Pacific, Europe and the USA Gaming Connected Consumer Survey 2020-2021: Almost Half of all Hardcore Gamers Are Willing to Pay More for 5G if it Enhances Their Gaming Experience

    Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Gaming in Developed Asia-Pacific, Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Gamers spend significantly more on telecoms and media services than non-gamers, and are much more engaged. This report presents data on gamers' multi-device and content usage and spend, and describes how gaming activity can be used to predict spending and churn for telecoms services. Survey data coverage T