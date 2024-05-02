'My lifelong friend' - Cliff Jones on Medwin

Terry Medwin (front row left) and Cliff Jones (front row right) joined Tottenham in 1956 and 1958 respectively [Getty Images]

Wales legend Cliff Jones has paid an emotional tribute to friend and former team-mate Terry Medwin following his death at the age of 91.

Jones and Medwin came through the Swansea youth ranks together before moving to Tottenham Hotspur, where they famously won a league and cup double in 1964.

Jones and Medwin also played together for Wales at the World Cup in Sweden in 1958.

“Very sad news that my lifelong friend and Spurs, Wales team-mate Terry Medwin has passed away," Jones said on X, which was formerly Twitter.

"We shared so much success with club and country and we were brothers. Love and condolences from the Jones family x."

Tottenham announced Medwin's death on Wednesday.