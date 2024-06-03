‘Life is very fragile’: Emotional Emmitt Smith remembers former Cowboys teammate Larry Allen

A preponderance of Emmitt Smith’s all-time record 18,355 rushing yards came behind the blocking of Larry Allen.

From 1994, when Allen was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round, all the way through the 2002 season in which Smith became the league’s rushing king, Smith totaled 11,463 yards and scored 103 ground touchdowns while big No. 73 was helping to plow the road for him.

To put it another way, even if you count just the yards and touchdowns Smith amassed during Allen’s time in Dallas, he’d still be one of the top 20 rushers in NFL history and in the top 10 in end zone trips.

On Monday, Smith took to social media to share his thoughts on Allen’s untimely passing at the age of 52.

“Good afternoon,” a tearful Smith began on Instagram after a heavy sigh. “I’m sitting on my back patio reflecting on one of the best offensive linemen I’ve ever played with: Larry Allen.

“I got a call from my daughter. Skylar called to tell me that he passed away. I’m at a loss for words right now. Such a good dude. Great player. Super person. With deaths, bad weather, all kinds of things swirling around, loss of my folks and other friends, it just breaks my heart. I know life is very fragile, and we’re only here for a moment. And we need to make the best out of every moment and not take people for granted.

“[My wife] sent me a text last night about not taking folks for granted, and here we are today. All I can say is: live life to the fullest that you can. Love those that are closest to you, try to love those who are not near you as best you can. Let’s cut out all the bickering, all the separation, all the hierarchy and all the things that separate people- family, friends, culture, whatever you want to call it- some of those things are very minor in comparison to a human’s life.”

“The one thing about Larry Allen I know: he had a big heart, and he lived life to the fullest. A man of very few words, but on the football field [he] was a beast. And he’ll be sorely missed; he’s always missed because he never came back to many of our functions. I don’t know it it’s because he put football behind him and moved on, but my thoughts and prayers go out to his family. My heart is just broken.”

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

An emotional Smith took the opportunity to also remember several other former teammates from the Cowboys offensive line who departed far too soon.

“I sit back here reflecting on Mark Tuinei as well [who died in 1999], Larry Allen, Frank Cornish [died in 2008]. We just lost another one about six months ago [Char-Ron Dorsey passed away in early March]. Life. It reminds me of the words my mom used to say: ‘Son, keep living. You’re going to see a lot of things.” She’s absolutely right. I’ve seen people come and go. It’s hard. It really is hard.

“So, peace out. Love those around you. Hug someone today and let them know that you love them. Call somebody today and let them know that you love them. May God be with all of you, and pray for Larry Allen and his family, and also Cowboys Nation, because we lost a good one. Be good.”

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire