Life Under The Scope: Garrett Riley

Garrett Riley joined his older brother, Lincoln, as a Broyles Award Recipient last season, which goes to the best assistant in college football.

Dabo Swinney is known for hiring coaches from within. Still, between the family ties and the award, it’s easy to figure out why Swinney hired an offensive coordinator outside the program.

As the offensive coordinator for TCU, Riley orchestrated an offense that averaged 455 yards per game, 6.7 yards per play, and 21 first downs per game. He turned Max Duggan – an averaged quarterback – into one of the best players in college football.

Now he inherits an offense with blue-chip athletes all over the field. He will have challenges, though. Much of the Tigers’ success relies on Riley’s connection with sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik. Riley must also find a way to effectively use the super versatile Will Shipley. Experts also believe the Tigers don’t have a star wide receiver, but Riley’s track record shows he can develop one if needed, take a look at Quentin Johnson.

“TCU had one really star receiver last year,” ACC Network’s Roddy Jones told On3’s Andy Staples. “It was Quentin Johnston. The other guys were good college receivers but were elevated by that system with Garrett Riley putting them in the best position. I think he’s going to be able to do that with this Clemson offense.”

Death Valley believes in Riley for now, and the word “savior” has already been thrown around.

