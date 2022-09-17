‘That’s life’: UCLA’s Jon Gaines II inspired by father’s recovery from kidney cancer
Leaning on the mantra 'that's life', UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II explained how he is inspired by his father's recovery from kidney cancer.
Nebraska fans aren't too worried about how Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars went, evidently.
NBC Sports analyst Rowdy Gaines believes Caeleb Dressel's break from swimming will last six months, leaving plenty of time to recharge for major meets.
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
The ESPN College GameDay crew made their picks for Penn State-Auburn
Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell recaps No. 4 Washington's 4-1 victory over Michigan State on Friday, Sept. 16 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 5-0-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Scott Frost was supposed to be coaching Saturday against Oklahoma. Instead, he was fired just three games into his fifth season. What went so wrong?
Before he was a star actor, Mark Harmon was a student-athlete at UCLA, where he was the starting quarterback for the Bruins when they upset No. 1 Nebraska in 1972. He sat down with Pac-12 Networks to recapture that unforgettable day.
This week's new music also includes songs from Callista Clark and Dailey & Vincent.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
To celebrate the opening of X-Golf America at American Family Field, Paige Spiranac had the honors of conducting the ceremonial first drive this week.
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers kept the game competitive until the end, but many fans were dissatisfied with the overall experience.
The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is getting a quick opportunity to show what he can do in college football. Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that E.J. Warner, a true freshman, will start for Temple on Saturday against Rutgers. Warner got a chance to play against Lafayette last weekend, replacing D’Wan Mathis. [more]
Nebraska scored first after forcing Oklahoma to punt on its opening drive. Then things got disastrous.
One of the Patriots' most impressive streaks -- the longest of its kind in the NFL currently -- could end Sunday in Week 2.
We can't get over how huge it is.
Georges St-Pierre has fought a who's-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face.
Conley could add insurance for the Bulls if Lonzo Ball's injury continues to linger.
Luke Donald, a professional for more than two decades, believes he may have done something for the first time on Friday.
Here's how The Times' top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in this week's games.