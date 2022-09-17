‘That’s life’: UCLA’s Jon Gaines II inspired by father’s recovery from kidney cancer

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell recaps No. 4 Washington's 4-1 victory over Michigan State on Friday, Sept. 16 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 5-0-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.