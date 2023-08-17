'A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case' – what happened to the girl from the latest Netflix doc?

If you were completely absorbed in Take Care of Maya, the harrowing true crime film from Netflix, you will probably want to know about the platform's latest documentary, A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case. The film explores the circumstances around the death of five-year-old Isabella that took Brazil by storm and made her a household name in the country.

Here's a look at the story the investigative documentary follows before you hit play.

What happened to Isabella Nardoni?

In 2008, Isabella was thrown through the window of her father and stepmother's (Alexandre Alves Nardoni and Anna Carolina Jatobá) apartment in São Paulo. "There's a burglar in this building. Someone threw a kid from up there oh my god," a voice can be heard saying on the phone to emergency services in the film's trailer.

While the public, the media, and the authorities formed certain narratives and demanded a quick and exemplary solution to the case, the forensic team worked to find out what actually happened.

While the couple were arrested and found guilty, what was the evidence? Why did the police rule out everything else? Now, 15 years later, it's worth the watch to find out what really happened to Isabella, with the story told for the first time through the eyes of her mother, Ana Carolina Oliveira, and her grandparents.

"When I finally realised she hadn't made it, the only thing I could whisper into her ear was 'You can go. Go in peace. I'll take care of everything on this end'," Oliveira says during an emotional interview in the documentary, about her late child.

According to Netflix, A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case explores "the divergent versions between defence lawyers, journalists and experts about the crime that moved the country", bringing little-known details to light.

"This film reflects on our society, on criminal justice – actually, on our system as a whole – and also on sensationalism. That's on top of retelling a story that should never be forgotten. That little girl would be 21 if she were here with us, studying for a degree and planning out her future," says Claudio Manoel, who directed the film alongside Micael Langer.

The film's team reviewed more than 6,000 pages from the trial, recorded 118 hours of interview footage, and gathered more than 5,000 archival photographs from the media and the family.

When is 'A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case' on Netflix?

The film is available to watch now, having aired on Netflix at 8am on Thursday 17 August. It is 1h 44m long.

