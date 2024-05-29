Life Time Will Not Implement a No-Drafting Rule for Unbound—Here’s Why That Has Sparked Debate

Courtesy Life Time

In a decision that has reverberated through the gravel racing community, the Life Time Grand Prix has opted against implementing a no-drafting rule for the 2024 Unbound Gravel event, citing the vast challenges of enforcement over the extensive 200-mile course. This move has sparked a wave of disappointment among top competitors, including Olympian and Grand Prix champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe, who has been advocating for measures to ensure a fair and equitable race, separate from the influence of male competitors’ pacing.

“I truly believed Life Time Grand Prix/Unbound Gravel was going to figure out a way to give the elite women a race that would be protected from start to finish and not allow any men to affect the race dynamics or outcome,” expressed Villafañe in an Instagram post. “Reading an email like this breaks my heart. I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s just a logistical inconvenience to give the women the race we deserve.”

Courtesy Life Time

Drafting in gravel races, like Unbound Gravel, primarily happens due to the mingling of riders from different categories, particularly in events where staggered starts aren’t standard. The lack of standalone races for women or professionals means elite women often contend with a larger field of male riders, where drafting becomes a strategic advantage. While drafting is permitted under the event’s rules, some racers feel that leveraging the slipstream of riders from other categories challenges the spirit of individual competition. The success of some women riders at Unbound Gravel, attributed to drafting male competitors, highlights this concern. An example of this happened in the 2021 edition of Unbound Gravel when Lauren De Crescenzo drafted from her male teammates from CINCH Racing to take the win, finishing almost 16 minutes ahead of Amity Rockwell, who finished in second place.



A similar situation took place at last year’s Unbound when race winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon) broke away from her group after getting behind an acceleration made by Ivar Slik of Wilier Triestina Factory Racing. Schiff finished the race with a 15-minute advantage over Gomez Villafañe.

To address the complexities of mass-start traffic, the seven events in the Life Time Grand Prix series will have separate starts for the elite men and women—with time gaps ranging from a few minutes to a half hour. However, some riders have called on race organizers to also implement a no-drafting rule to generate a more even playing field. This rule would prohibit riders from one category from drafting riders from another category. But the organization ultimately decided it wasn’t feasible.

“We didn’t feel like we had enough time to get it done correctly this year. We know this race is important to people, and we want to make sure we’re being as respectful and honest as we can with how we move this women’s field forward,” said Kristi Mohn, Marketing Manager of Unbound Gravel, at a press conference hosted by Life Time this Thursday.

Racers had anticipated the new rule would be applied at this year’s race, looking forward to the new dynamics that could ensue as the talent of the women’s peloton continues to deepen. “I understand that it’s a much more expensive, more logistically challenging discussion than just, ‘Okay, everybody, no drifting off of men,’” said Sarah Sturm (Specialized Off-Road) at the press conference. “We were hoping it was gonna happen this year to make a fair race. I’ve talked to Sofia about this, and at the end of the day, we just want to see a deeper, more competitive women’s field. They’re working hard to figure it out, hopefully, for next year.”

Michelle Duffy, Senior Marketing Director at Life Time, explained that while the concept of a no-drafting rule at Unbound has not been completely dismissed for future consideration, it won’t be implemented in the 2024 edition due to the practical challenges of enforcement over a long and spread-out race. She also hinted that the rule could be applied in other events this year, “Drafting is not off the table for us for 2024. It’s just off the table for Unbound.”

Duffy acknowledges that the women’s elite field in 2023 was so dispersed over a five-hour span that it would be difficult to monitor and enforce a no-drafting rule fairly. “Last year, we played with the start times and allowed a bigger buffer between the elite men and the amateur fields with the women’s race,” she said. “That was a great testing ground because it was across 100 miles. A lot of the feedback that we heard was that it was the first time that the women’s race felt like a women’s race, and that came with tweaking throughout the year to find a sweet spot. That’s our goal before we take the biggest bite out of Unbound Gravel. It is a race that impacts people’s careers and can propel someone’s career in gravel cycling.”

Life Time’s decision not to implement drafting rules revolves around enforcement challenges. However, this rationale is questionable, given the implementation of other rules—like no littering on the race course or taking outside aid—despite similar difficulties. “There were many logistics around the [drafting rule], and implementing something we couldn’t enforce fairly across the entire women’s field makes it more difficult because it does impact race results. Whereas dropping a piece of trash, while we don’t want to see that happen, it doesn't necessarily change the outcome on the women’s finish line,” said Mohn.

Nils Nilsen - Getty Images

Duffy believes that a premature adoption of the rule would create an uneven application of it, leading to unfair penalties for some riders, while others who violate the rule would go unnoticed due to the vast distance and spread of the race. “If we had motos out there policing the field across the 200-mile distance with a two-and-a-half-hour gap, and we dinged and penalized 18th place, but from the 27th place to 32nd place, women never saw a moto all day, and actually, they were drafting all day. 18th place woman [who] is in the Life Time Grand Prix, is now penalized an hour and, inevitably, disqualified. But the back of the race never saw a moto that day because we couldn’t cover that distance from first to 50th elite woman, and that’s part of what we’re trying to perfect,” Duffy explained.

Despite adjustments over the years, the complexities of enforcement over a grueling 200-mile course have led to a contentious status quo. While the debate continues, the commitment to evolving the sport and enhancing equity for women riders remains a driving force behind the scenes, as organizers and athletes alike push for a solution that aligns with the integrity of gravel racing.

You Might Also Like