Life Skills Wiffle Ball Game kicks off in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some students from Memorial Elementary and the life skills classes of the Hanover Area Junior and Senior High School came together Monday to play wiffle ball.

They welcomed veterans to come perform the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance.

A teacher at the school says this is a great opportunity for the sixth graders to get to know students at the high school before entering to help make them feel more comfortable.

“I want them to be like everyone else and get a chance like everyone else, that’s why we announce their names, have the veterans here and just do a great thing for them. The kids love it we love it just warms your heart,” said Kathy Healy, a Teacher at Hanover Area School.

The schools have been playing this game since 2016 and about 31 students participated in the softball game Monday.

