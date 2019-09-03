In honor of the Bears' 100th NFL season, fans will be able to see an amazing, life-sized Mike Ditka bobblehead that will be on display at Soldier Field on September 5.

Yesterday I saw a giant Mike Ditka bobble head in millennium park. Enjoy the statue and one of my favorite ditka moments: https://t.co/7q7wyh1z5w pic.twitter.com/3QHmakGFQz — Matt Swaggy (@luke_toussaint) September 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 7-foot tall Ditka figure was placed in Millennium Park this week for fans to have fun with.

The bobblehead of 'Da Coach' features him donning his 1985 Bears gear, including his trademark Bears sweater, tie and shades. The statue is made up of more than 150 lbs. of foam and is one of the 13 statues that will show up around Chicago in honor of the NFL's 100th season of existence.

Ten of the bobbleheads that will be displayed this fall will actually be giveaways at several different home games this season.

The life-sized Mike Ditka bobblehead will be moved from its place in Millennium Park to Soldier Field for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Life-sized Mike Ditka bobblehead debuts in Millennium Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago